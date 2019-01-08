UGA offensive coordinator Jim Chaney set to leave for job at rival school

The University of Georgia will be looking for a new offensive coordinator as the team’s current coordinator is set to bolt to a rival school.
Jim Chaney is expected to take over as the new offensive coordinator at the University of Tennessee according to a report from GoVols247.
This would be Chaney’s second stint with the Volunteers. He was previously in the same position from 2009-2012 under Lane Kiffin and Derek Dooley. He will join Jeremy Pruitt’s staff for next season. Pruitt was previously the defensive coordinator at Georgia and Alabama before taking the head coaching position at Tennessee before last season.
Chaney’s salary was $950,000 in 2018, according to the USA Today database for assistant coaches. Chaney’s deal with the University of Georgia was set to run through 2020. No buyout amount has been reported at this time.
Chaney was hired at Georgia in 2016 when Kirby Smart took over as the head coach of the team. Chaney lead the Bulldogs to a top 10 finish in total yards. The offense improved in each of Chaney’s three seasons with Georgia.
No official announcement has been made at this time but could come as early as Wednesday.
