Georgia suffered a loss on the offensive line. But the team mentality eliminates concern

As Ben Cleveland fell to injury Saturday, Jake Fromm realized any planned duck hunting trips with his close friend may be altered. But that’s the only concern — and it was only slight.
Cleveland, the Bulldogs’ starting right guard, suffered a fractured left fibula in the second half of a 43-29 win over Missouri. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said Cleveland will be in crutches for a week, then will resume weight bearing. Otherwise, there is no timetable for his return.
But the concerns are minimal because of the unit’s depth. Remember when Georgia went on its recruiting tear of signing a long list of highly touted prospects? This is where it pays off.
Hello coachspeak and the “next-man-up” mentality which was echoed by players and coaches Monday.
“The depth we have is that it doesn’t matter who is out, the next guy is up and that’s how we play it,” said Fromm, Georgia’s sophomore starting quarterback. “As far as the guys up front, (Georgia offensive line) coach (Sam) Pittman gets those guys ready. Any guy in that room is fully capable of playing at this level, so my full confidence is in them.”
Smart is unsure as to who will replace Cleveland in the interim as he said it will “come down to competition.” After the injury occurred, sophomore Justin Shaffer assumed the role, but two-to-three linemen will contend for Saturday’s start vs. Tennessee (3:30 p.m., CBS).
Shaffer’s performance pleased Smart and his teammates as he moved over from a previous H-back (resemblant of an extra fullback or tight end) position. His former head coach at Cedar Shoals, Jermaine Smith, wouldn’t be surprised to see continued production.
“He is one of those rare kids who loves everything to come with football,” Smith said. “Believe me, he will be ready and coach Pittman will make sure of it.”
During Monday’s open practice period, Cade Mays was running at first-team right guard with Shaffer working with the group of backups. The move also infers sophomore left tackle Andrew Thomas being able to return Saturday.
Mays has seen significant playing time in the last three games at left tackle due to Thomas recovering from an ankle sprain. Thomas returned to his starting role against Missouri, but it didn’t last long as a Tigers’ defender re-aggravated the injury after landing on the ankle.
“We’ll look at the possibility of Cade working there with Andrew being back at left tackle if that comes to be,” Smart said. “So we’ll look to get our best five in. To be honest, you’ve got to have seven or eight ready, just like we’ve had to play multiple guys in every game.”
Kendall Baker, who has become the so-called utility asset as he can play each offensive line position, will also be thrust into contention for the spot and was practicing at second-team left guard. He started at that spot last season before Solomon Kindley assumed the role.
While it may be a burden for some teams, Georgia has its luxury of options and plenty of them. Freshmen Jamaree Salyer and Trey Hill could also slot into the vacant guard spot if needed, and Hill played saw crucial action earlier in the season.
“We have to have depth to be able to compete in the SEC,” senior center Lamont Gaillard said. “We have people off the bench ready to play, and that’s what they are going to do.”
New personnel, no worry for Fromm as the Bulldogs’ offensive leader.
“Whoever’s up,” he said. “Let’s go.”
