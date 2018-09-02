Transfer introduces self to Georgia with thrilling long touchdown

In a day that involved many firsts for new Georgia wide receiver Demetris Robertson, his first touch in Sanford Stadium was one he’ll probably never forget.
Georgia was on its first drive of the second quarter when the recent Cal transfer, Savannah native and former coveted recruit broke loose. Robertson had received the the ball from freshman quarterback Justin Fields on a sweep play and found green grass — plenty of it.
“OK, I gotta go,” Robertson said.
Robertson found himself crossing the pylon after a 72-yard touchdown. He may have been able to run across country back to California to see his old Golden Bear teammates before an Austin Peay defender made contact.
Well, maybe not, but Robertson’s highlight reel as a Bulldog began in Georgia’s 45-0 win over Austin Peay. His first carry, naturally for all of the drama, marked a career-high in rushing — not only for a game, but a season.
And Robertson also goes by the nickname “Sonic.” A near-capacity crowd saw him live up to the self-proclaimed label.
“I never got the chance to run that far,” said Robertson, after only the third rushing carry of his career. “My first touchdown in my first game here, it was awesome.”
Robertson’s path to joining the Bulldogs’ wide receiver corps had been a drawn out, drama-filled saga since May 2016. It was months later than a majority of his recruiting class had made a formal decision and Robertson decided to host his event at the College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
A lot of media was in attendance and a lot of spotlight was placed on the announcement. But, despite a bold pursuit by Georgia head coach Kirby Smart, Robertson decided to go across country to Cal.
His freshman year lived up to the five-star moniker as Robertson showed his speed and versatility with 767 receiving yards and seven touchdowns. The following season involved an injury and eventual medical redshirt.
After the 2017 season, Robertson announced his intentions to transfer. He re-opened a recruitment and included Georgia in a list of contenders including Alabama, Auburn and West Virginia.
Despite the options, Robertson already knew his destination.
“He’ll tell you he should’ve came here the first time,” Smart said.
Added Robertson: “It was about coming home and being a part of the Georgia family.”
Robertson’s timing with the situation could’ve been to his advantage, as well. He applied for a hardship waiver after announcing his pledge to play for the Bulldogs, and the NCAA was distributing them frequently in the interim.
Within the SEC, Florida receivers Van Jefferson and Trevon Grimes had received the waiver and Robertson was next in line to bypass sitting out a season. As the process was taking place, however, Robertson continued to fully participate in practice.
“I knew the situation and had to come in and work,” he said. “I wasn’t focused on that, but learning the playbook and what the Georgia standard was on the practice field.”
Now that Robertson is in the fold for Georgia and has already shown capabilities, wide receivers’ coach Cortez Hankton has speed in his group. A good bit of it, too.
Along with the flashy sweep which allowed Robertson to lead Georgia in rushing Saturday, Mecole Hardman was also able to break away from defenders. Jake Fromm, who finished 12-for-16 with 157 yards and two touchdowns, found the former track star in the middle of the field.
Same story: Green grass, mismatch for defenders and a Bulldog touchdown.
“He’s fast. Very fast,” Hardman said, speaking of Robertson. “D-Rob is a great player. He did a good job hitting the hole. … There are a lot of guys out here who can make plays in space and take it to the house.”
Smart could be added to the list of those happy for the newest Bulldog addition to produce in his first opportunity. Not without a caveat, however.
He has been critical of Robertson’s conditioning (which brought a smile to his face), and focused on something else other than the open space ahead.
“He ran out of gas towards the end,” Smart said. “ In the SEC, that might not have been a touchdown. So we want to encourage him to keep getting in shape so he can turn that into a touchdown against an SEC opponent.”
