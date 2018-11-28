Ticket prices for the SEC Championship soar as the rematch between Georgia and Alabama looms

Fans waiting until the last minute to get a ticket for the SEC Championship game this weekend can expect to pay top dollar for them.
The average ticket price for the Alabama-Georgia game is $776 on the secondary ticket market according to TicketIQ, a company that tracks secondary market listings. This is the second-highest average this decade for an SEC Championship game. It is only surpassed by the title game last year, which saw Georgia top Auburn. The price of those were on average around $945.
The National Championship between Alabama and Georgia, just a season ago, averaged $4,283 one week out from the game. Alabama and Georgia also squared off in 2012 in the SEC Championship, which had the third-highest average ticket price of $602.
The SEC Championship also reigns supreme against the other conferences.
The next highest on the list is a rematch of the Red River Rivalry in the Big 12 Championship game of Oklahoma vs. Texas. That game has an average ticket price of $331. The average prices for other games include Ohio State vs. Northwestern for $211 in the Big 10 title game and Clemson vs. Pittsburgh in the ACC Title game for $105. Rounding out the list is the PAC 12’s matchup between Washington and Utah for $90.
The reason for the significant difference in price could be attributed to many different factors but Jesse Lawrence, founder of TicketIQ, believes that there a couple that standout.
“In addition to the game’s proximity to both UGA and ‘Bama, prices are being driven up this year by the opportunity for UGA fans to avenge last year’s Championship game loss, and clinch a spot in the 2019 playoffs,” Lawrence said in email.
If you do decided to grab a ticket then here are some options for you as price range from around $250 to over $40,000.
Ticketmaster currently has its best seat listed in section 128 which is right at the 50-yard line for $1,795 per ticket plus fees. Seat Geek’s best deal feature indicates that its ticket for $935 in section 109 is the best on its site.
If you are looking for the most expensive ticket then Stub Hub has a ticket currently priced at $42,420 in section 163 which is listed as a suite.
If you opt for the most expensive non-suite ticket then Ticketmaster and Seat Geek both have seats for between $2,000 and $3000 in the 100 and 200 level seats.
If you are a value shopper then the cheapest ticket is currently priced on Vivid Seats in section 319 for $241 while Stub Hub also has seats in the 300 level for $249.
