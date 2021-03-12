Bus carrying Mercer football team catches fire outside a Golden Corral in SC

Members of the Mercer University football team were stopped at the Golden Corral on Forest Drive in Columbia, SC when one of their buses caught fire Friday, March 12, 2021. The team, who was en route to the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington, Virginia for game, was able to salvage their gear from under the bus before being damaged. Special to The Telegraph

A bus carrying Mercer football players and equipment caught on fire Friday outside of a Golden Corral in Columbia, South Carolina.

Players and coaches were inside the restaurant at the time of the fire. Mercer staff and students rushed to the bus to get equipment unloaded as the fire burned near the back of the bus. The Bears are set to play Virginia Military Institute on Saturday and had stopped to eat when the fire began.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The Telegraph has reached out to Mercer Athletics for additional information on the fire.

Mercer is 1-1 during its spring conference schedule after going 0-3 during the fall out-of-conference schedule. The Bears topped The Citadel in their home conference opener, 42-28.