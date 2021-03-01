Mercer Photo Gallery: Mercer victory over The Citadel By Jason Vorhees March 01, 2021 01:10 PM, ORDER REPRINT → Photos from the Mercer Bear’s SoCon football victory over the The Citadel at Five Star Stadium in Macon, GA, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. DONN RODENROTH,Macon, Georgia, 02/27/2021: Mercer quarterback Carter Peevey connects with Mercer tight end Drake Starks (83) on the opening play for a 75 yard touchdown against the Citadel. Donn Rodenroth For The Telegraph DONN RODENROTH,Macon, Georgia, 02/27/2021: Mercer tight end Drake Starks heads for the endzone with a 75 touchdown touchdown run against the Citadel. Donn Rodenroth For The Telegraph DONN RODENROTH,Macon, Georgia, 02/27/2021: Mercer’s Yahsyn McKee scoops and scores for the Bears against Citadel Saturday in Macon. Mercer beat the Citadel 42-28. Donn Rodenroth For The Telegraph DONN RODENROTH,Macon, Georgia, 02/27/2021: Mercer’s Yahsyn McKee scoops and scores for the Bears against Citadel Saturday in Macon. Mercer beat the Citadel 42-28. Donn Rodenroth For The Telegraph DONN RODENROTH,Macon, Georgia, 02/27/2021: Mercer’s Drake Stark slips a tackle and heads for a first down Saturday as the Bears hosted The Citadel. Mercer beat The Citadel 42-28. Donn Rodenroth For The Telegraph DONN RODENROTH,Macon, Georgia, 02/27/2021: Mercer running back Julian Beris busts out of the backfield on his way to first down Saturday against The Citadel. Mercer defeated The Citadel 42-28. Donn Rodenroth For The Telegraph DONN RODENROTH,Macon, Georgia, 02/27/2021: Mercer running back Julian Beris swing around the end on his way to first down Saturday against The Citadel. Mercer defeated The Citadel 42-28. Donn Rodenroth For The Telegraph DONN RODENROTH,Macon, Georgia, 02/27/2021: Mercer wide receiver Ty James shrugs off a couple Citadel defenders on his way to a first down Saturday in Macon. Mercer beat The Citadel 42-28. Donn Rodenroth For The Telegraph DONN RODENROTH,Macon, Georgia, 02/27/2021: Mercer running back Nakendrick Clark gets hauled down by a couple Citadel defenders in action Saturday in Macon. Donn Rodenroth For The Telegraph DONN RODENROTH,Macon, Georgia, 02/27/2021: Citadel A-Cooper Wallace gets tripped up by Mercer’s Julian Beris in action Saturday in Macon. Donn Rodenroth For The Telegraph DONN RODENROTH,Macon, Georgia, 02/27/2021: Citadel quarterback Jaylan Adams gets sacked by the Mercer defense Saturday in Macon. Mercer defeated The Citadel 42-28. Donn Rodenroth For The Telegraph DONN RODENROTH,Macon, Georgia, 02/27/2021: Mercer’s Yahsyn McKee finds a gap in the line against Citadel Saturday in Macon. Mercer beat the Citadel 42-28. Donn Rodenroth For The Telegraph DONN RODENROTH,Macon, Georgia, 02/27/2021: Mercer running back Nakendrick Clark breaks through the Citadel defense for a first down in action Saturday in Macon. Donn Rodenroth For The Telegraph DONN RODENROTH,Macon, Georgia, 02/27/2021: Mercer wide receiver Ty James hauls in a pass from Carter Peevey for a touchdown against the Citadel. Donn Rodenroth For The Telegraph Jason Vorhees Profile Comments
