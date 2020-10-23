Mercer, traveling to face Army on Saturday, releases spring football schedule

Mercer football is set to travel to West Point, New York to take on Army this Saturday at Michie Stadium. The game will kickoff at noon and will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network as well as on The Creek (100.9 FM) and on the SportsMic radio app.

This will be the second of the three games on the Bears 2020 fall schedule. Mercer lost its opener to Jacksonville State 34-28 on Oct. 10. Mercer will have its only home game of the 2020 fall schedule on Oct. 31 against Abilene Christian at 3 p.m.

This week the Bears announced their 2021 spring Southern Conference schedule. Mercer will play an eight-game slate beginning on Feb. 20 with Wofford on the road and wrapping up on April 17 against Samford on the road. The Bears will have four home games including three of its last five games at home.

New head coach Drew Cronic will make his home conference debut on Feb. 27 against the Citadel.

“There’s a lot of great teams and coaching staff, so that will be extremely challenging to be competitive in the SoCon,” Cronic said in a release. “I know how passionate the fans here can be and how much of a home field advantage Mercer has. This is one of the best gameday experiences in the FCS, which is one of the top reasons I wanted to come lead this football team.”

Spring 2021 schedule

Feb. 20 at Wofford

Feb. 27 vs The Citadel

March 13 at VMI

March 20 vs Western Carolina

March 27 at Chattanooga.

Apr. 3 vs Furman

Apr. 10 vs ETSU

Apr. 17 at Samford