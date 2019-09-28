LIVE: Mercer Bears take on Campbell Camels at Five Star Stadium

Mercer

The Mercer Bears are set to take on the Campbell Camels Saturday in Five Star Stadium.

Mercer goes into the matchup at 2-2 on the season. The Bears grabbed wins over Western Carolina and Presbyterian in the first two games of the season. Mercer followed that up with a pair of losses to Austin Peay and Furman.

This is the second home game for the Bears as they square off in their third non-conference game of the year.

Follow along throughout the game as Telegraph reporter Justin Baxley (@JustinDBaxley) shares scores, updates, plays and more from Macon.

Keep up with the action all season long by bookmarking our Mercer page for coverage of the Bears.

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
