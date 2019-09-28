Mercer
LIVE: Mercer Bears take on Campbell Camels at Five Star Stadium
The Mercer Bears are set to take on the Campbell Camels Saturday in Five Star Stadium.
Mercer goes into the matchup at 2-2 on the season. The Bears grabbed wins over Western Carolina and Presbyterian in the first two games of the season. Mercer followed that up with a pair of losses to Austin Peay and Furman.
This is the second home game for the Bears as they square off in their third non-conference game of the year.
Follow along throughout the game as Telegraph reporter Justin Baxley (@JustinDBaxley) shares scores, updates, plays and more from Macon.
