LIVE: Mercer Bears take on Austin Peay at Five Star Stadium
The Mercer Bears are set to take on the Austin Peay Governors Saturday in Five Star Stadium.
Mercer goes into the matchup undefeated after wins over Western Carolina and Presbyterian in the first two games of the season.
This is the first home game for the Bears as they square off in their second non-conference game of the year.
