Fired Mercer basketball coach Bob Hoffman will lead a new team in Oklahoma, report says

Former Mercer Bear head basketball coach Bob Hoffman is finally off the market.

Hoffman is set to take over as the new head basketball coach at the University of Central Oklahoma, according to CBS host Matt Reynolds and Dylan Buckingham of KFOR-TV in Oklahoma.

He was fired by the Bears on March 11 following a first-round exit in the Southern Conference tournament loss to Furman after an 11-20 regular season record.

Hoffman was replaced at Mercer by Greg Gary.

Hoffman was the head coach of the Bears for 11 seasons and notched over 200 wins, wins in the NIT, CIT and CBI tournaments, along with an NCAA tournament victory over Duke in 2014.

Hoffman will now return to his home state of Oklahoma as the coach of D-2 Central Oklahoma Bronchos after former head coach Tom Hankins resigned last week.

The Telegraph has reached to the University of Central Oklahoma for comment.

Can confirm that former Mercer head coach Bob Hoffman will be the new head basketball coach at UCO (@MattReynolds___ 1st). Press conference is set for Monday. pic.twitter.com/D51E8xItjG — Dylan Buckingham (@DylanBuckingham) July 31, 2019