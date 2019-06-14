Mercer
Who was the top player for the Mercer baseball team this season? Vote now.
Mercer head coach reacts to 10-6 loss to FAU in NCAA Athens Regional
The Mercer Bears baseball team put together one of the most memorable seasons in recent memory. The team surged into the NCAA tournament after winning five straight elimination games in the Southern Conference tournament.
The team didn’t make it out of the Athens Regional due to a pair of losses to the University of Georgia and Florida Atlantic.
Despite the loss, the Bears earned a spot in the 64-team field when many had written them off behind the play of some of its stars.
We want to know who you think was the Player of the Year for the Mercer baseball team.
Vote below for your top player. Or you email Justin Baxley at jbaxley@macon.com.
