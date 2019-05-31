Live: No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs take on Mercer Bears at NCAA Athens Regional

UGA baseball head coach encourages players to treat diamond like ‘playground’ Georgia baseball head coach Scott Stricklin told media Thursday he's helping players focus on being "loose" and having fun on the field. The Bulldogs take on the Mercer Bears Friday at 7 p.m. in Athens. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Georgia baseball head coach Scott Stricklin told media Thursday he's helping players focus on being "loose" and having fun on the field. The Bulldogs take on the Mercer Bears Friday at 7 p.m. in Athens.

The University of Georgia Bulldogs take on the Mercer University Bears Friday at 7 p.m. in Athens, Georgia, in the first round of the NCAA Regionals.

Telegraph reporter Justin Baxley (@justindbaxley) and UGA athletics writer Brandon Sudge (@brandonsudge) are at Foley Field to keep you updated on the latest news out of the tournament.

You can follow them here all weekend as they report on Georgia and Mercer’s runs in the regionals.