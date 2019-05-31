Mercer
Live: No. 4 Georgia Bulldogs take on Mercer Bears at NCAA Athens Regional
UGA baseball head coach encourages players to treat diamond like ‘playground’
The University of Georgia Bulldogs take on the Mercer University Bears Friday at 7 p.m. in Athens, Georgia, in the first round of the NCAA Regionals.
Telegraph reporter Justin Baxley (@justindbaxley) and UGA athletics writer Brandon Sudge (@brandonsudge) are at Foley Field to keep you updated on the latest news out of the tournament.
You can follow them here all weekend as they report on Georgia and Mercer’s runs in the regionals.
