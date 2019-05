List: Georgia football products well represented in NFL draft

Walker plays big part in Mercer win Sam Walker had two touchdown catches Saturday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sam Walker had two touchdown catches Saturday

The best players from across the U.S. were selected over the course of the three-day NFL Draft last week in Nashville.

Colleges in Georgia had players go in the draft, and some got their start right here in Middle Georgia.

Here is a list of former Middle Georgia athletes headed to the NFL:

Middle Georgia high schools:

Veterans defensive tackle Cortez Broughton (Cincinnati) — Los Angeles Chargers, round 7, pick 28

Westside cornerback Marquez Sanford (Murray State) — Jacksonville Jaguars undrafted free agent





Peach County safety Sean Freeman (Georgia Southern) — Atlanta Falcons mini-camp invite





Northside offensive lineman Quentin Stanford (Georgia State) — San Francisco 49ers mini-camp invite





Here’s a list of athletes drafted from colleges across the state:

Georgia:

Cornerback Deandre Baker — New York Giants, round 1, pick 30

Wide reciever Mecole Hardman — Kansas City Chiefs, round 2, pick 24

Wide reciever Riley Ridley — Chicago Bears, round 4, pick 24

Defensive end D’Andre Walker — Tennessee Titans, round 5, pick 30

Offensive lineman Lamont Galliard — Arizona Cardinals, round 6, pick 6

Tight end Isaac Nauta — Detroit Lions, round 7, pick 10

Wide receiver Terry Godwin — Carolina Panthers, round 7, pick 23

Defensive end Jonathan Ledbetter — Miami Dolphins undrafted free agent

Running back Elijah Holyfield — Carolina Panthers undrafted free agent

Linebacker Natrez Patrick — Los Angeles Rams undrafted free agent

Wide receiver Jayson Stanley — Atlanta Falcons undrafted free agent

Long snapper Nick Moore — New Orleans Saints undrafted free agent

Defensive end Jay Hayes — Pittsburgh Steelers undrafted free agent

Kennesaw State:

Running back Darnell Holland — New Orleans Saints undrafted free agent

Wide reciever Justin Sumpter — Tennessee Titans mini-camp invite

Georgia Tech:

Defensive lineman Anree Saint-Amour — Minnesota Vikings undrafted free agent

Quarterback TaQuon Marshall — Baltimore Ravens mini-camp invite

Defensive tackle Desmond Branch — Atlanta Falcons mini-camp invite

Georgia Southern:

Tight end Ellis Richardson — Chicago Bears undrafted free agent

Georgia State:

Wide reciever Penny Hart — Indianapolis Colts undrafted free agent

Linebacker Chase Middleton — Houston Texas undrafted free agent

Mercer:

Tight end Sam Walker — Atlanta Falcons Mini-Camp invite

West Georgia:

Running back Devontae Jackson — Denver Broncos undrafted free agent

Wide reciever Malik Henry — San Francisco 49ers undrafted free agent

Savannah State:

Cornerback Brandon Bailey — Atlanta Falcons mini-camp invite