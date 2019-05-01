Mercer Athletics is giving away family trip to Disney World. Here’s how to enter.

Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge, new attraction Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in summer 2019 at Disneyland Resort and in late fall 2019 at Walt Disney World Resort, when guests will land in the middle of the action as they live their own Star Wars stories. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open in summer 2019 at Disneyland Resort and in late fall 2019 at Walt Disney World Resort, when guests will land in the middle of the action as they live their own Star Wars stories.

One of the most famous lines in sports is the “I am going to Disney World” signature sign off after a title victory.

Mercer Athletics is giving a lucky fan a chance to do the same.

The winner of the Disney trip will be announced this weekend when the Bears host Samford in a three-game series. The prize is four tickets to Disney in Orlando, Florida.

This will be the last home stand of the season. Mercer enters the series on a nine-game winning streak.

It’s a chance to root for the Bears and possibly win a trip to meet Micky Mouse.

Here’s the game information and how you can enter the contest:

Click here to enter the contest.

Schedule of games:

Friday at 6 p.m.

Saturday at 2 p.m.

Sunday at 1 p.m.

Click here to get tickets for the games.