Mercer women will open NCAA tournament against Big 10 program

The Mercer women’s basketball team is set for a return trip to the NCAA tournament. The 15 seeded Bears will square off against Iowa on Friday at 2 p.m.
It’s the team’s second appearance in the Division 1 tournament after winning their second consecutive Southern Conference Championship.
The Bears (25-7) finished the season on a 17 game win streak and will be looking to pull of the upset this time around in the tournament. Last year was the team’s first appearance in the tournament where they fell to the University of Georgia in the first round by a score of 68-63.
The Iowa Hawkeyes (26-6), come into the contest on a five game win streak after winning the Big 10 tournament and have been slotted as the number 2 seed.
Mercer will rely on the senior-laden group to try and pull off an upset against a talented Iowa team who will be a heavy favorite.
