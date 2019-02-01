Mercer basketball players channel their inner Brady and Gronk in viral video

While they may not have the Super Bowl rings, Mercer’s Ethan Stair and Cory Kilby now have at least one thing in common with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski of the New England Patriots.
The pair of Bears did a remake of the now famous social media post by Tom Brady. The post featured Brady and Gronkowski dancing to Diddy’s hit “Bad Boy for Life,” a reminder to everyone that the Patriots are still very much here.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“We compare ourselves a lot to the Patriots with the talent that we have,” Stair said. “Obviously, Cory looks exactly like Tom Brady and I look pretty much like Rob Gronkowski so we fit the part.”
Will Tharpe, assistant director of athletic media relations for Mercer, pitched the idea to Stair and Kilby after they knocked off Samford on Jan. 19.
“We thought it was really funny so we thought we might as well,” Kilby said. “We just had a win so we wanted to have some fun with it so we made the video.”
Since the video went up on the Mercer Basketball Twitter account, it’s gained a lot of attention with over 200 likes but one of those stands above the rest: Gronkowski himself.
“Just to take time out of his day to even drop a like on our video, ‘cause he is busy with the Super Bowl, is pretty neat,” Kilby said. “The only NFL jersey I have is Rob Gronkowski’s and we share the same birthday so he is my boy.”
The pair of Bears are sticking with the Patriots as their picks to win the Super Bowl, but Stair is rooting for the Rams to pull off an upset.
While these two are locked in on their roles as Brady and Gronk, they pointed out who else on the Mercer team relates to members of the Patriots.
“Coach (Bob) Hoffman is Bill Belichick absolutely, he can carve up some defenses.” Kilby said. “Ross (Cummings) is definitely Edelman.”
Hoffman admires what Belichick has built but is pumping the brakes on that comparison, including Belichick’s favorite attire.
“I don’t wear any hoodies,” Hoffman said. “So I don’t know if there is any comparison to me. What an amazing career he has had.”
While Super Bowl rings may not be in the Bears future, they are still hopeful that they can grab some SoCon rings.
“That is definitely the goal. A lot of people have doubted us especially because of our regular season record and our record in SoCon,” Stair said. “It just depends on getting hot at the right time. We are working hard everyday.”
For Kilby, he has found that a twist on some of Brady’s words serve as a reminder for anyone doubting their chances.
“Tom Brady did say it best ‘he is a little too old and their team is a little too slow but they are still here.’” he said. “We are little too young, we are not as big but we are still here.”
Comments