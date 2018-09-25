Mercer starting quarterback sidelined with serious injury

The Mercer Bears received bad news on the health of their starting quarterback Robert Riddle over the weekend.
Riddle went down in the last minute of the Bears loss to the Citadel. The redshirt freshman was scrambling out of the pocket when he was hit from behind by a Citadel defensive lineman. Riddle managed to get the ball away but was tackled to the ground.
“Robert Riddle has a broken collar bone and will be out for a while. I don’t know a time table on it,” Mercer head coach Bobby Lamb said. “I think (a player) just fell wrong on his shoulder, which was an unfortunate situation for Robert and certainly for us.”
While Riddle is out, the Bears will turn back to former starter Kaelan Riley at the quarterback position.
“The good news is we have a guy named Kaelan Riley who played 11 games last year, so we have some experience at the position,” Lamb said. “I think our receivers, offense and coaches have confidence in Kaelan because he’s done it before.”
The Bears travel to VMI Saturday and are hoping that Riley’s experience will make for a smooth transition back to him under center.
“We were just watching last year’s VMI game, and he made a lot of great plays in that game. There’s not a huge drop off,” Lamb said. “Robert won the (position) battle but just barely, and Kaelan will come in and make some plays for us, and we’ll see how far he can progress and get better as the season moves on.”
Comments