Mercer squares off with the Citadel in an important conference matchup. The Bears (2-1) are coming off a key win against the Samford Bulldogs and will be looking to improve to 2-0 in the Southern Conference for the first time in school history. Follow along with us here.
Mercer
LIVE UPDATES: Mercer hosts the Citadel in SoCon showdown
September 22, 2018 03:23 PM
Mercer squares off with the Citadel in an important conference matchup. The Bears (2-1) are coming off a key win against the Samford Bulldogs and will be looking to improve to 2-0 in the Southern Conference for the first time in school history. Follow along with us here.
Comments