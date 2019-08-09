Football
Where do you like to watch football games in Middle Georgia? Take our survey.
Mercer football coach talks about upcoming season
Football season is right around the corner, and there is something special about watching a big game with your best friends at your favorite spot in town with a quality drink in hand.
Middle Georgia has several places that work hard to make the experience of watching a game feel like you are right there in the stadium taking in the action.
When your favorite team is away or you just can’t make it to their home stadium, where do you go to watch the game?
Positively 478 and The Telegraph want to know which places you think are the best spots in Middle Georgia to watch a football game.
Whether it’s in front of a television in your favorite bar and grill to the lawn of your alma mater, we want you to tell us what makes these places special and why you want to spend game night with your friends at these local gems.
You can fill out our online survey or email Jenna Eason at jeason@macon.com.
In the email include:
- Your first and last name
- The name of the restaurant or place of business
- The reason why you love that place so much
- Any discounts or special offers your favorite place might have on game day
Comments