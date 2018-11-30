Georgia’s alumni association asked SEC schools to cheer against Bama. It was awkward.

The Georgia Bulldogs can punch their playoff ticket by beating Alabama in Saturday’s SEC Championship.
It’s a highly-anticipated rematch of last season’s national title game the Crimson Tide won in overtime.
Bama has been the No. 1-ranked team throughout this season, and UGA enters ranked No. 4. The ‘Dawgs are also 13 1/2 point underdogs, according to the consensus Vegas Insider odds, as of Friday.
The game, which is scheduled for a 4 p.m. kickoff, should see a significant Georgia cheering section as it’s played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, the same site of last season’s national title game.
Still, that didn’t stop Georgia’s official alumni Twitter account from seeking support from everywhere else in the SEC.
Here’s how the Bulldogs tried wooing rival SEC programs, including arch rival Florida, to cheer for them for a day against the Tide:
And here’s a small sample of the responses to the request:
