Georgia Tech falls to Virginia Tech, the Yellow Jackets’ first shutout in over 20 years

You can number Georgia Tech as one of the teams in the ACC that won’t be sorry to see Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster call it quits at the end of the year.

Foster, who has held the position since 1995, made his final appearance at Bobby Dodd Stadium a memorable one. The Hokies, who doubtless remember the 49-28 drubbing that Paul Johnson’s option offense handed them a year ago in Blacksburg, turned the tables with extreme prejudice on the new Georgia Tech regime.

The Virginia Tech defense forced Georgia Tech to go three-and-out on its first four possessions and didn’t allow a first down until 10:35 in the second quarter, by which time the Hokies already had a three score lead and were well on their way to a 45-0 victory.

“Thought we came in with the right mindset. We don’t make excuses in his program,” coach Geoff Collins said.

It was the first time Georgia Tech had been shut out since Oct. 18, 1997, against Florida State. The streak of 283 games was the sixth-longest active streak in FBS competition. It was the 35th time Virginia Tech has posted a shutout under Foster.

The Yellow Jackets finished with a season-low eight first downs and 134 total yards. They suffered four sacks and averaged only 2.4 yards per offensive play.

“I’m extremely disappointed,” senior tight end Tyler Davis said. “I felt we had turned in the right direction offensively after the last game, putting up some points. I felt good coming into this game. We just didn’t execute. You can’t play behind the chains, have self-inflicted errors … you can’t do that against a good team like that.”

Starting quarterback James Graham completed 7 of 14 passes for 43 yards and two interceptions before being relieved in the third quarter by freshman Jordan Yates. Jordan Mason, Georgia Tech’s leading rusher, carried six times for minus-7 yards before being banged up. Reserve Christian Malloy wound up leading the team with 21 yards rushing on four carries.

The Virginia Tech defense even scored some points. Caleb Farley intercepted Graham and returned it 17 yards for a touchdown and a 28-0 lead.

And the Yellow Jackets had problems getting out of their own way, too. On third-and-1 early in the second period, they surprised the Hokies by lining up in the Wildcat formation. But the ball was snapped through the legs of Mason and resulted in a 6-yard loss. To make it worse the Yellow Jackets jumped early on the next play before they could even punt it away.

Unfortunately for Georgia Tech, the Virginia Tech offense was just as efficient as the defense. Quarterback Hendon Hooker improved to 5-0 as a starter. The big sophomore (6-foot-4, 228 pounds) was effective as a passer, completing 9 of 13 passes for 159 yards and two touchdowns, and a runner, rushing for a pair of scores.

The Hokies didn’t have one standout rusher, but they had six players with at least 29 yards on the ground. Tayvion Robinson, who got all his yards on one play, led the team with 49 yards rushing. Quincy Patterson II and Caleb Stewart were next with 40 yards.

“We were prepared,” linebacker David Curry said. “This has nothing to do with the coaches. They gave us a great game plan. This is on us as a defense. We just didn’t execute. Guys are trying to overcompensate and when you do that, you leave guys open, myself included.”

Georgia Tech now has a short week of preparation to get ready for North Carolina State, which comes to Bobby Dodd Stadium on Thursday night for a nationally televised game.

“They’re resilient,” Collins said. “I told them the truth, that’s what we do here … this is what happened and this is why. Going to come back (Sunday) morning and correct it. Got to have short memories because we play on Thursday night.”