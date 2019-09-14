GT sees another injury, linebacker breaks personal record, more notes from Citadel loss

Our favorite photos from Georgia Tech’s 2019 spring game Telegraph photographer Jason Vorhees' favorite images from Georgia Tech football's 2019 spring game held Friday April 26. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Telegraph photographer Jason Vorhees' favorite images from Georgia Tech football's 2019 spring game held Friday April 26.

Georgia Tech fell in overtime to the Citadel Bulldogs Saturday, finishing 27-24. Here are some tidbits and notes from the game that go beyond the final score.

More injuries: Another starting offensive lineman on Saturday was injured when left tackle Jahaziel Lee was taken off the field on a cart after hurting his left knee with 2:09 left in the third quarter.

Lee is the second starter on the offensive line to suffer a big injury; left guard Mike Minihan was injured a week ago. Center Kenny Cooper was hurt last week, too, but returned this week.

Coach Geoff Collins was on the field with Lee while the medical staff was working on him. He was amazed at the reaction of the veteran senior. Lee, despite being in a lot of pain, began to give Collins a rundown of who should follow him in the rotation.

“He starts rattling off who should go where in his absence,” Collins said. “Even in a bad situation, he was able to process what was the best for the team.”

Most of the ensuing reps at left tackle were taken by Hamp Gibbs, a 6-foot-3 walk-on from Augusta. Last week walk-on William Lay III played 90% of the snaps when Minihan was injured.

A record week for Curry: Linebacker David Curry, a redshirt sophomore from Buford, had a career-high 14 tackles, including one for loss and one sack. He also intercepted the second pass of his career.

“He kept it together, kept changing calls, kept getting us lined up,” Collins said. “I’m proud of him. He is a warrior.”

Other personal bests came from defensive back Kaleb Oliver and linebacker Quez Jackson, who each had seven tackles.

First score for Camp: Senior Jalen Camp got the first touchdown reception of his career. He had one-on-one coverage and outworked the defender for the ball. Lucas Johnson delivered the pass, which resulted in a 33-yard touchdown. It was also the first career touchdown pass for Johnson.

