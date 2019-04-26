Georgia Tech unveils new spread attack to over 20,000 fans at White and Gold spring game

Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins speaks to his team after the Yellow Jackets spring game April 26. jvorhees@macon.com

The Georgia Tech fans emphatically answered the #404 Takeover Challenge issued by head coach Geoff Collins to break the attendance record for the White and Gold spring game.

The game drew 21,194 fans, easily eclipsing the old mark of 18,125 set in 2013. The Gold team wound up with a 30-20 win, which means the losing White team had to get up early Saturday and clean up the mess left at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

The game was played in a loosey-goosey atmosphere, with music constantly playing on the public address system and the Georgia Tech band taking up a complete section of the North stands.

Collins and his coaches stood on the field behind the offense to call plays. They even ran a pass play to former Georgia Tech star Joe Hamilton, who caught the ball in his street clothes before he was covered up by two defensive players and stopped before he could complete the option pass.

“I didn’t do my job. I held the ball too long,” Hamilton said with a laugh. “I’m glad they didn’t tackle me.”

The offense unveiled its new spread attack and the no-huddle philosophy. As a way of announcing the new regime, the first play featured five receivers and was thrown to tight end Tyler Cooksey. Four different quarterbacks saw playing time, but redshirt sophomore Tobias Oliver of Northside Warner Robins watched from the sideline with his right arm in a sling.

The defense wasn’t able to use its entire repertoire. They were limited to five different calls, with defenders unable to sack the quarterback. But Jahaziel Lee, a transplant from offensive to defensive line, was able to cause a fumble and David Curry and Ajani Kerr each intercepted a pass.

There was no kicking in the spring game, but fans still got a chance to see Pressley Harvin III, an All-ACC-caliber punter. During extended timeouts, fans got a chance to catch one of Harvin’s high, booming punts. One fan was actually able to successfully catch a punt.

Among the guests was former coach Bobby Ross, who led the Yellow Jackets to the 1990 national championship. Ross encouraged fans to be patient with Collins and the new staff and not bring overhyped expectations.

“They shouldn’t be too excited right away,” Ross said. “He’s changing the whole culture and that takes time. He’s doing a wonderful job of getting people behind him.”

Other ex-coaches have come through this spring and re-connected with the program, too. George O’Leary was present for Legends of the Flats and Chan Gailey returned to conduct a clinic. It’s part of Collins’ plan to re-engage former standout players and staff members.