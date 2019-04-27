5 Georgia Tech players to watch in the 2019-2020 season

Yellow Jackets head coach pleased with team’s performance Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins speaks with the media after the Yellow Jackets spring game April 26. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins speaks with the media after the Yellow Jackets spring game April 26.

With a new offense and a new defense being installed this spring, there were plenty of openings on both sides of the football. Players have been moved around at different spots and given an opportunity to show their abilities.

Coach Geoff Collins has stressed effort and energy since he arrived on The Flats. In Friday’s spring game, the players got to show what they had learned over the past five weeks.

Here are five players who stood out on Friday and likely helped their cause going into the off season.

Wide receiver Adonicus Sanders

The redshirt sophomore from North Charleston, S.C., was a big winner on Friday. He showcased his speed and athleticism in the new offense and caught two passes for 54 yards, including one for a 39-yard touchdown. Sanders, underutilized as a receiver in the old option attack, is one of four top-flight receivers on the roster.

Linebacker David Curry

He has adapted to the new defense and again showed his ability to make plays. The senior from Buford led both teams with 10 tackles and had one sack. He also intercepted a two-point conversion pass. After the game Curry said he wasn’t yet comfortable in the new defense, but that he was confident enough to make plays.

Running back Christian Malloy

The redshirt freshman from Lilburn used his big body to break some tackles and shifted into his speed gear for some nice runs. He wound up with 10 carries for 38 yards and one touchdown. But the competition is keen at this position and Malloy didn’t create much separation between himself and Jordan Mason, Dontae Smith and Omahri Jarrett.

Defensive lineman Jordan Domineck

One of the biggest areas of concern in the defensive line, which was hurt by graduation and by the death of Brandon Adams. Domineck, a redshirt freshman from Lakeland, Fla., announced Friday that he was interested in taking one of the jobs. Domineck had three tackles, two sacks and one tackle for loss. Fellow redshirt freshman T.K. Chimedza of Grayson also had four tackles.

Tight end Tyler Cooksey

With transfer Tyler Davis unable to play, Cooksey stepped up to contribute at tight end. In fact, the transplanted linebacker caught the first pass of the game. He finished with three catches for 20 yards. Now that he’s healthy, Cooksey has found a place to contribute.