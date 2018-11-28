Georgia Tech head coach, former Georgia Southern head coach Paul Johnson retires

The Paul Johnson era at Georgia Tech has come to an end as he announced his retirement on Wednesday.
Georgia Tech sent out a press release announcing the news, confirming earlier reports by The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz.
“After 40 years of coaching, it’s time to take a break,” Johnson said. “My family has sacrificed a lot over the years. I want to watch my daughter [Kaitlyn, a professional opera singer] perform and do some things with my wife [Susan] that we’ve never had a chance to do. It’s been a great run for the last 11 years here on The Flats. I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished and am looking forward to having the chance to coach this team one last time at our bowl game next month.”
Johnson spent 10 years in Atlanta as the head coach of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. He guided the Jackets to 83 wins and 59 losses during his tenure. He retires as the fourth winningest coach in program history.
Johnson led Georgia Tech to four conference title berths and one conference title. He also captured a win in the Orange Bowl in the 2014-2015 season when the Yellow Jackets knocked off Mississippi State, 49-34.
Before taking the job at Georgia Tech, Johnson spent six seasons at Navy and five seasons at Georgia Southern. He compiled at 45-29 record at Navy where he led them to multiple bowl game appearances. At Georgia Southern, Johnson led the Eagles to two national titles while going 62-10 during his tenure there.
While at Georgia Tech, he coached the likes of Michael Johnson, Demaryius Thomas and Jonathan Dwyer. Johnson also recruited Northside product Tobias Oliver to play quarterback in his triple option offense.
For the Yellow Jackets, this news comes following a 7-5 season. Georgia Tech’s regular season ended with a loss to its in-state rival, the Georgia Bulldogs, a team that Johnson was 3-8 against during his time at Georgia Tech. By reaching six wins this season, the team is bowl eligible. Johnson will coach his final game at Georgia Tech in the bowl game.
“I was saddened when Coach Johnson informed me that he was going to step down as our head coach,” Georgia Tech director of athletics Todd Stansbury said. “I wish him and Susan nothing but the very best as he steps away from coaching football for the first time in 40 years and ask the entire Georgia Tech community to join me in thanking him for his hard work and contributions to the Institute over the past 11 years.”
