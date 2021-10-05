Middle Georgia HS football power rankings: Warner Robins dominates, Northeast rallies

In Week 7, Middle Georgia high school football teams played some exciting games, with multiple Top 10 squads picking up big wins and some losing in surprising upsets.

Each week The Telegraph will release power rankings for the top teams in the area. This isn’t a ranking of who would beat who on a neutral field, but rather one based on that team’s success in their respective classifications.

1. Warner Robins

Not really sure what else to say about this Warner Robins team. After beating an entire 6A region and knocking off 7A Archer, the Demons imposed their will on another 7A team in Camden County. Warner Robins looks poised to repeat as state champions in 5A. The Demons are off this week, but their spot at the top of the ranking isn’t any danger. This is the best team in Middle Georgia and might be in the discussion for the best team in the state.

Last week: 77-34 win over Camden County

Previous rank: 1

2. Northeast

Northeast showed what it was made of in the fourth quarter against Washington County. The Raiders were down by double digits heading into the final frame, but a furious rally was capped with a winning touchdown in the final 14 seconds of the game. Northeast got a key win over a region opponent and should contend for the region championship. Next up is Southwest in a rivalry game, the Raiders should be heavily favored in this one.

Last week: 27-23 win over Washington County

Previous rank: 3

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

3. Peach County

After losing a pair of games to open the season, the Trojans have bounced back in region play. Peach County shut out two straight region opponents and are a perfect 3-0 heading into a showdown with Crisp County. A win over the Cougars would all but lock up another region title for Peach County.

Last week: 62-0 win over Pike County

Previous rank: 4

4. Baldwin

The Braves struggled out of the gate starting with a 1-2 record, but the tough schedule to open the season has set this team up for success in region play. Baldwin has won back-to-back games over Macon opponents Westside and Rutland. The Braves have won both games in blowout fashion. Next up is a road game against West Laurens. This will be a key game and could give this team the inside track to a region title.

Last week: 48-6 win over Rutland

Previous rank: Unranked

5. Tattnall

The Trojans have looked like the best private school team in Middle Georgia over the last two weeks. Tattnall remained undefeated with a win over Brookwood. Tattnall will start region play next week against FPD and a win would go a long way in establishing themselves as contenders in the region.

Last week: 41-0 win over Brookwood

Previous rank: 6

6. Jones County

The Greyhounds hit region play and have looked like the dominant team from a season ago. Jones County should continue to roll through the rest of its regular-season schedule until the final game against Dutchtown, a matchup that should be for a region title barring any slips by either team along the way. Next up is a game against Ola on the road, a game that Jones County should win easily.

Last week: 56-0 win over Locust Grove

Previous rank: 7

7. Bleckley County

The Royals are a perfect 6-0 on the season and moved to 2-0 in region play with the shutout win over Jasper County. Bleckley County has won in a variety of different ways this season and that should serve them well down the stretch. Next up is a game against Lamar County, who is coming off a 62-0 win over Southwest.

Last week: 27-0 win over Jasper County

Previous rank: 8

8. Perry

In one of the most shocking results last week, Perry stumbled in a key region game against Spalding. The Panthers still have a chance to win the region, but will likely need some help to do so. Perry might still be the most talented team in its region but will need to bounce back quickly from the upset loss.

Last week: 31-26 loss to Spalding

Previous rank: 2

9. Houston County

The Bears have played jump rope in and out of the rankings for most of the season, but they finally were able to string together some wins, knocking off rival Veterans last week. Running back Simeon Askew is one of the best players in Middle Georgia. He will need to have a big game if Houston County has any hope of upsetting Lee County after this team’s off week.

Last week: 35-21 win over Veterans

Previous rank: 10

10. Mount de Sales

The Cavaliers won an important game against Aquinas last week and should have momentum entering region play. Next up on the schedule is a game against Stratford. These two teams should be fairly evenly matched, and it wouldn’t be surprising if either squad won.

Last week: 35-7 win over Aquinas

Previous rank: Unranked

Teams that dropped out of the rankings: Stratford (5), Mary Persons (9)