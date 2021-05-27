Sports

Mercer football set to take on defending national champions this fall

Mercer football released its 2021 football schedule on Wednesday and it features five home games and a road game against the defending national champions, Alabama.

The Bears will begin the season on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Point University before hitting the road to Tuscaloosa for Mercer’s Week 2 matchup against Alabama on Sept. 11.

Mercer season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to the game against Alabama. Season ticket renewal must be completed by June 30.

The Bears will have five home games against Point, Samford, VMI, Wofford and Chattanooga. Mercer’s schedule only features two non-conference games before moving into the conference slate on Sept. 25 at Furman.

Mercer is coming off of a 5-6 record in coach Drew Cronic’s first season at the helm. The Bears went 5-3 in the conference and notched wins over three FCS top-25 teams in Chattanooga, Furman and ETSU.

Here is a look at the full schedule:

Justin Baxley
Justin Baxley is the fan life reporter at The Telegraph and writes stories centered around entertainment, food and sports in the Macon community. Justin joined the Telegraph staff after graduating from Mercer University in May 2017 with a degree in criminal justice and journalism. During his time at Mercer he served as the sports editor for The Cluster.
  Comments  

News

Davis Cup: Piqué says new venues will fix scheduling issues

May 27, 2021 10:38 AM

Other Sports

DC United visits Inter Miami CF, looks to end 3-game road skid

May 27, 2021 10:07 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service