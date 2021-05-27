Mercer football set to take on defending national champions this fall

Mercer football released its 2021 football schedule on Wednesday and it features five home games and a road game against the defending national champions, Alabama.

The Bears will begin the season on Thursday, Sept. 2 against Point University before hitting the road to Tuscaloosa for Mercer’s Week 2 matchup against Alabama on Sept. 11.

Mercer season ticket holders will have the opportunity to purchase tickets to the game against Alabama. Season ticket renewal must be completed by June 30.

The Bears will have five home games against Point, Samford, VMI, Wofford and Chattanooga. Mercer’s schedule only features two non-conference games before moving into the conference slate on Sept. 25 at Furman.

Mercer is coming off of a 5-6 record in coach Drew Cronic’s first season at the helm. The Bears went 5-3 in the conference and notched wins over three FCS top-25 teams in Chattanooga, Furman and ETSU.

Here is a look at the full schedule:

Sept. 2 (Thursday) Point

Sept. 11 at Alabama

Sept. 25 at Furman

Oct. 2 Samford

Oct. 9 at Western Carolina

Oct. 16 VMI

Oct. 23 Wofford

Oct. 30 at The Citadel

Nov. 13 Chattanooga

Nov. 20 at ETSU