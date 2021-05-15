Sports

Photo gallery: ACE versus GMC

Photos from the ACE Gryphons’ GHSA 1A State Championship soccer match against GMC Bulldogs in Macon May 14, 2021. GMC defeated ACE 2-0 in extra time.

20210514_ACEvGMC_570.jpg
GMC players chase coach Bobby Jaworski with a bucket of water after the BulldogsÕ GHSA 1A State Championship win over ACE Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

20210514_ACEvGMC_573.jpg
GMC players dump a bucket of water on coach Bobby Jaworski after the BulldogsÕ GHSA 1A State Championship win over ACE Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

20210514_ACEvGMC_529.jpg
ACE defender Jake Prather (20) heads the ball towards goal over GMC left back Eden Kaninjing (11) during their GHSA 1A State Championship match Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

20210514_ACEvGMC_201.jpg
GMC center back Avery Kirkland (2) and ACE midfielder Tanner Moreau (10) battle for the ball during their GHSA 1A State Championship match Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

20210514_ACEvGMC_165.jpg
ACE midfielder John Haithcock (11) heads the ball over GMC striker Ethan Tolentino (14) during their GHSA 1A State Championship match Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

20210514_ACEvGMC_123.jpg
ACE midfielder James Waite (14) and GMC forward Owen Simpson (20) battle for the ball during their GHSA 1A State Championship match Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

20210514_ACEvGMC_381.jpg
GMC striker Ethan Tolentino (14) attempts to score on ACE goalie Tate Turner (1) during the GHSA 1A State Championship Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

20210514_ACEvGMC_361.jpg
GMC striker Ethan Tolentino (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the BulldogsÕ GHSA 1A State Championship match against ACE Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

20210514_ACEvGMC_480.jpg
GMC right back Jack Harris (3) and ACE midfielder William Hilton (2) collide during their GHSA 1A State Championship match Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

20210514_ACEvGMC_609.jpg
GMC players hoist the trophy after the BulldogsÕ GHSA 1A State Championship win over ACE Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

20210514_ACEvGMC_621.jpg
GMC players celebrate with fans after the BulldogsÕ GHSA 1A State Championship win over ACE Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com

20210514_ACEvGMC_416.jpg
GMC striker Ethan Tolentino (14) leaps into the stands after the BulldogsÕ GHSA 1A State Championship win over ACE Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service