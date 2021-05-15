Sports Photo gallery: ACE versus GMC By Jason Vorhees May 15, 2021 01:24 PM ORDER REPRINT → Photos from the ACE Gryphons’ GHSA 1A State Championship soccer match against GMC Bulldogs in Macon May 14, 2021. GMC defeated ACE 2-0 in extra time. GMC players chase coach Bobby Jaworski with a bucket of water after the BulldogsÕ GHSA 1A State Championship win over ACE Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com GMC players dump a bucket of water on coach Bobby Jaworski after the BulldogsÕ GHSA 1A State Championship win over ACE Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com ACE defender Jake Prather (20) heads the ball towards goal over GMC left back Eden Kaninjing (11) during their GHSA 1A State Championship match Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com GMC center back Avery Kirkland (2) and ACE midfielder Tanner Moreau (10) battle for the ball during their GHSA 1A State Championship match Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com ACE midfielder John Haithcock (11) heads the ball over GMC striker Ethan Tolentino (14) during their GHSA 1A State Championship match Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com ACE midfielder James Waite (14) and GMC forward Owen Simpson (20) battle for the ball during their GHSA 1A State Championship match Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com GMC striker Ethan Tolentino (14) attempts to score on ACE goalie Tate Turner (1) during the GHSA 1A State Championship Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com GMC striker Ethan Tolentino (14) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the BulldogsÕ GHSA 1A State Championship match against ACE Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com GMC right back Jack Harris (3) and ACE midfielder William Hilton (2) collide during their GHSA 1A State Championship match Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com GMC players hoist the trophy after the BulldogsÕ GHSA 1A State Championship win over ACE Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com GMC players celebrate with fans after the BulldogsÕ GHSA 1A State Championship win over ACE Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com GMC striker Ethan Tolentino (14) leaps into the stands after the BulldogsÕ GHSA 1A State Championship win over ACE Friday night at Mercer. Jason Vorhees jvorhees@macon.com Jason Vorhees Profile Comments
