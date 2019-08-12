Sports
Macon Bacon’s season comes to a close in a series-deciding game
Have you ever had a Macon Bacon 6 Degrees of Kevin Bacon sandwich? Here’s what is on it.
The Macon Bacon’s season ended with a little sizzle on Sunday night but ultimately fell short to the Morehead City Marlins in a battle for the Pettit Cup in the Coastal Plain League championship series.
The series began on August 8 in Macon with the Bacon dropping the first game by a score of 3-0.
With the team’s back firmly against the wall, Macon came out with hot bats on August 10 on the road at Morehead City.
The Bacon scored three in the first inning to kick-start a big offensive night where they downed the Marlins 11-4, setting up a winner-take-all scenario.
The Bacon jumped out to an early 1-0 lead in the series-deciding game Sunday night.
It looked that the Bacon would be bringing home a title to Macon but the Marlins would score four unanswered runs to take the lead 4-1.
The Marlins would add two more runs before the Bacon tried to mount a rally, but the team ultimately fell 6-2 in the series finale.
The loss marked the end of a successful season for the Bacon that saw the second-year team host its first playoff game in team history and make its first Pettit Cup finals.
Comments