These Middle Georgia youth baseball teams advanced to tournaments this season

Youth baseball in Middle Georgia seems to be hitting a home run.

At least five local teams have won the right to participate in the Dixie Youth World Series Championship or other youth championship tournaments.

The Telegraph featured the 8U North Macon All-Stars youth baseball after readers contacted us about their winning team.

Then other readers then reached out to tell us on Facebook and via email about other youth teams, that they say have either played in or are headed to championship games this month and next.

So here’s a shout out to all of the Middle Georgia youngsters, their coaches and their parents, including these who readers told us about:

▪ Perry Junior League 12U All-Stars

▪ Perry Junior League 8U All-Stars

▪ Perry 6U Girls

▪ 8U Bloomfield Pride

As the summer baseball season heats up, please feel free to share photographs, videos and kudos to your potential big league players on The Telegraph Facebook page.

Go teams!