These Georgia athletes were selected in MLB Draft. Here’s what to know.

Major League Baseball concluded its three-day, 40 round draft event Wednesday night and the state of Georgia was well represented.

A trio of Middle Georgia high school graduates heard their names called, while colleges from around the state also saw players taken.

All in all, more than 20 baseball stars from Georgia now have options in the big leagues.

Here is a look at those who were drafted this week. If we missed anyone, please contact us at sports@macon.com.

Georgia

Third baseman Aaron Schunk: Round 3, Colorado Rockies

Pitcher Tim Elliott: Round 4, Seattle Mariners

Second baseman L.J. Talley: Round 7, Toronto Blue Jays

Shortstop Cam Shepard: Round 20, Tampa Bay Rays

Center fielder Tucker Maxwell: Round 22, Philadelphia Phillies

Pitcher Zac Kristofak: Round 14, Los Angeles Angels

Georgia Tech

First baseman Tristin English: Round 3, Arizona Diamondbacks

Catcher Kyle McCann: Round 4, Oakland A’s

Pitcher Connor Thomas: Round 5, St.Louis Cardinals

Pitcher Xzavion Curry: Round 7, Cleveland Indians

Outfielder Chase Murray: Round 13, Pittsburgh Pirates

Pitcher Amos Willingham: Round 17, Washington Nationals

Third baseman Luke Waddell: Round 32, Arizona Diamondbacks

Mercer

Pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long: Round 6, Minnesota Twins

Pitcher Kevin Coulter: Round 33, Cleveland Indians

Macon Bacon

Long Beach State pitcher Dylan Spacke: Round 21, Boston Red Sox

Mercyhurst College pitcher Matthew Minnick: Round 23, New York Yankees

Georgia third baseman Riley King: Round 26, Atlanta Braves

High School ties

Houston County HS (Georgia) pitcher Tony Locey: Round 3, St. Louis Cardinals

Veterans HS (Texas Tech) center fielder Gabe Holt: Round 7, Milwaukee Brewers

Mount de Sales (Gordon State College) pitcher Adam Leverett: Round 15, Philadelphia Phillies

Other Notables

Georgia Southern pitcher Seth Shuman: Round 6, Oakland A’s

Georgia State pitcher Hunter Gaddis: Round 5, Cleveland Indians

West Georgia left fielder Cade Marlowe: Round 20, Seattle Mariners

Valdosta State University third baseman Josh Broughton: Round 25, Kansas City Royals

Kennesaw State pitcher Josh Coburn: Round 25, Detroit Tigers

Columbus State University Kolton Ingram: Round 37, Detroit Tigers