Sports
These Georgia athletes were selected in MLB Draft. Here’s what to know.
Here’s what to expect at a Macon Bacon baseball game
Major League Baseball concluded its three-day, 40 round draft event Wednesday night and the state of Georgia was well represented.
A trio of Middle Georgia high school graduates heard their names called, while colleges from around the state also saw players taken.
All in all, more than 20 baseball stars from Georgia now have options in the big leagues.
Here is a look at those who were drafted this week. If we missed anyone, please contact us at sports@macon.com.
Georgia
- Third baseman Aaron Schunk: Round 3, Colorado Rockies
- Pitcher Tim Elliott: Round 4, Seattle Mariners
- Second baseman L.J. Talley: Round 7, Toronto Blue Jays
- Shortstop Cam Shepard: Round 20, Tampa Bay Rays
- Center fielder Tucker Maxwell: Round 22, Philadelphia Phillies
- Pitcher Zac Kristofak: Round 14, Los Angeles Angels
Georgia Tech
First baseman Tristin English: Round 3, Arizona Diamondbacks
Catcher Kyle McCann: Round 4, Oakland A’s
Pitcher Connor Thomas: Round 5, St.Louis Cardinals
Pitcher Xzavion Curry: Round 7, Cleveland Indians
Outfielder Chase Murray: Round 13, Pittsburgh Pirates
Pitcher Amos Willingham: Round 17, Washington Nationals
Third baseman Luke Waddell: Round 32, Arizona Diamondbacks
Mercer
Pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long: Round 6, Minnesota Twins
Pitcher Kevin Coulter: Round 33, Cleveland Indians
Macon Bacon
Long Beach State pitcher Dylan Spacke: Round 21, Boston Red Sox
Mercyhurst College pitcher Matthew Minnick: Round 23, New York Yankees
Georgia third baseman Riley King: Round 26, Atlanta Braves
High School ties
Houston County HS (Georgia) pitcher Tony Locey: Round 3, St. Louis Cardinals
Veterans HS (Texas Tech) center fielder Gabe Holt: Round 7, Milwaukee Brewers
Mount de Sales (Gordon State College) pitcher Adam Leverett: Round 15, Philadelphia Phillies
Other Notables
Georgia Southern pitcher Seth Shuman: Round 6, Oakland A’s
Georgia State pitcher Hunter Gaddis: Round 5, Cleveland Indians
West Georgia left fielder Cade Marlowe: Round 20, Seattle Mariners
Valdosta State University third baseman Josh Broughton: Round 25, Kansas City Royals
Kennesaw State pitcher Josh Coburn: Round 25, Detroit Tigers
Columbus State University Kolton Ingram: Round 37, Detroit Tigers
Comments