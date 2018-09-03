Our best photos from Georgia’s 45-0 win over Austin Peay

Georgia running back D’Andre Swift (7) is caught from behind as he leaps over Austin Peay defensive back Kordell Jackson en route to a first down. The Bulldogs rushed for 284 yards and averaged 8.6 yds. per carry. The Bulldogs beat the Governors 45-0.
EVAN RODENROTH
Special ot the Telegraph
Georgia’s Demetris Robertson (16) escapes a tackle from Austin Peay’s James Bond and head to the end zone for UGA touchdown. Bulldog defeated Austin Peay 45-0.
DONN RODENROTH
Special ot the Telegraph
Georgia runnning back D’Andre Smith (7) slips away from Austin Peay defender Nate Howard Saturday in Athens.
EVAN RODENROTH
Special ot the Telegraph
Georgia wide receiver Demetrius Robertson (16) slips two tackles and heads for the end zone for a touch down against Austin Peay Saturday at Sanford Stadium.
EVAN RODENROTH
Special ot the Telegraph
Georgia defensive back Deangelo Gibbs shoves Austin Peay running back Ahmaad Tanner away from the ball in action Saturday. Georgia would recover the fumble and go to score a touch down. Bulldogs beat the Governors 45-0.
EVAN RODENROTH
EVAN RODENROTH
Georgia tail back Elijah Holyfield (13) steps in to the end zone for another Bulldog touchdown against Austin Peay Saturday in their 45-0 victory.
DONN RODENROTH
Special ot the Telegraph
Georgia wide receiver Ahkil Crumpton (25) gets up ended by Austin Peays defensive back Rashon Davis Saturday at Sanford Stadium.
DONN RODENROTH
Special ot the Telegraph
Georgia wide receiver Tyler Simmons (87) gets hauled down by Austin Peay’s Malik Davis in action Saturday at Sanford Stadium.
DONN RODENROTH
Special ot the Telegraph
Georgia quarterback Justin Fields (1) looks to a receiver downfield in action Saturday at Sanford Stadium.
DONN RODENROTH
Special ot the Telegraph
Georgia running back D’Andre Smith (7) finds a crease up the middle against Austin Peay and heads for a first down.
EVAN RODENROTH
Special ot the Telegraph
Georgia quarterback Justin Fields (1) swings around the end and heads for a first down against Austin Peay in action Saturday at Sanford Stadium.
DONN RODENROTH
Special ot the Telegraph
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart looks on as the dogs work the redzone against Austin Peay Saturday in Athens. The Bulldogs defeated Austin Peay 45-0.
DONN RODENROTH
Special ot the Telegraph
Georgia running back James Cook breaks a tackle and picks a first down against Austin Peay. The Bulldogs beat Austin Peay 45-0.
DONN RODENROTH
Special ot the Telegraph
Georgia quarterback Matthew Downing makes a handoff to Donald McIntyre late in the game Saturday against Austin Peay. The Bulldogs beat Austin Peay 45-0.
DONN RODENROTH
Special ot the Telegraph
Georgia tailback Prather Hudson takes the handoff from quarterback Matthew Downing late in the 4th quarter against Austin Peay.
DONN RODENROTH
Special ot the Telegraph
Four-time world heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield was in attendance watching his son Ellijah as the Bulldogs beat Austin Peay 45-0.
DONN RODENROTH
Special ot the Telegraph