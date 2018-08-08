Braves announcer lands in hot water. This time for this question about Nationals’ rookie

Less than two weeks after he caused anger from Dodger fans for on-air comments regarding batting practice attire, Atlanta Braves broadcaster Joe Simpson found himself in hot water again.
In the first game of a doubleheader against the Washington Nationals, Simpson questioned the validity of Nats rookie Juan Soto’s age.
“If he’s 19, he has certainly got his man growth,” Simpson said on the Fox Sports South telecast. “He is big and strong.”
That didn’t sit well with Washington’s brass. General manager Mike Rizzo spoke to Simpson about the comment, according to The Athletic.
“I talked to Rizzo between games and he was upset,” Simpson told MLB.com. “But I told him I would square it and I did.”
On July 28, Simpson criticized Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley for wearing a T-shirt and his uniform pants rolled above his knees while taking batting practice.
“You know I grew up in the Dodger organization and certainly was taught how to play professional baseball and how to do things the right way,” Simpson said during the July 28 telecast. “I want you to look at some things that were going on today at batting practice here with the Dodgers. What do you see? You see T-shirts, you see Chase Utley with no socks and pants up over his knees, a T-shirt. This was prevalent with their whole team.”
Simpson continued that day by saying the Dodgers “looked very unprofessional.”
Simpson, who later apologized for his July 28 comments, has broadcasted Braves games since 1992.
