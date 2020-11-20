Sports
Middle Georgia football scores: Perry, Jones County clinch region titles in tight games
Best Middle Georgia football game Friday:
Perry 23 vs Baldwin County 20
The Perry Panthers started the season 0-3 but went undefeated in region play, including a win over Baldwin County after a field goal with 9 seconds remaining clinched the game and the region title.
Perry will go into the playoffs as a No. 1 seed and is riding a four-game winning streak. Baldwin County played only a region schedule due to COVID-19 but responded by winning four straight games to open the season. The loss to Perry was its first of the season. The Braves will enter the postseason as a No. 2 seed.
Middle Georgia high school football scoreboard
- Warner Robins 49 vs Veterans 21
- Mount de Sales 24 vs. Tattnall Square 21
- Stratford 35 vs. Deerfield-Windsor 0
- Jones County 21 vs Dutchtown 13
- Dublin 47 vs Montgomery 7
- West Laurens 47 vs Westside 26
- First Presbyterian 49 vs Strong rock Christian 7
WHAT’S NEXT
Check back with The Telegraph for a full schedule of playoff matchups when the brackets are released early next week. The GHSA playoffs are set to begin next week.
Comments