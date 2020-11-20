Middle Georgia football scores: Perry, Jones County clinch region titles in tight games

Best Middle Georgia football game Friday:

Perry 23 vs Baldwin County 20

The Perry Panthers started the season 0-3 but went undefeated in region play, including a win over Baldwin County after a field goal with 9 seconds remaining clinched the game and the region title.

Perry will go into the playoffs as a No. 1 seed and is riding a four-game winning streak. Baldwin County played only a region schedule due to COVID-19 but responded by winning four straight games to open the season. The loss to Perry was its first of the season. The Braves will enter the postseason as a No. 2 seed.

Middle Georgia high school football scoreboard

Warner Robins 49 vs Veterans 21

Mount de Sales 24 vs. Tattnall Square 21

Stratford 35 vs. Deerfield-Windsor 0

Jones County 21 vs Dutchtown 13

Dublin 47 vs Montgomery 7

West Laurens 47 vs Westside 26

First Presbyterian 49 vs Strong rock Christian 7

WHAT’S NEXT

Check back with The Telegraph for a full schedule of playoff matchups when the brackets are released early next week. The GHSA playoffs are set to begin next week.