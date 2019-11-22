What to know about ‘top of the line’ tennis complex now open to Warner Robins residents

Across Bear Country Boulevard from Freedom Field, splotches of blue and green come into view at the new Houston County School System Tennis Complex.

The complex had its grand opening Saturday, Nov. 16, inviting the public to see the 22 courts and play a few games.

Adam Bryant, who attended the grand opening, played a game of tennis at the courts on Wednesday.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for everybody in this whole area,” he said. “Finally Warner Robins is going to have a place, a central location, where a lot of people can come and play. The courts are fantastic. I mean, it’s top of the line.”

Cindy Flesher, deputy superintendent for Houston County schools, said the school system has been working toward getting its sporting facilities in a centralized location.

“The priority is to meet the needs of our high school tennis teams, so they can come out here and practice and do tournaments and... have fun playing tennis,” she said.

The project was funded by the 2012-2017 Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax, which is a one-penny sales tax that Houston County voters approved.

Flesher said nearly 150 people have created accounts on the Tennis Complex’s website to reserve courts. She said this facility is one of the first that the school system has opened to the public.

“We’re navigating some uncharted waters for us as a school system, but we’re excited about the opportunity for being able to make it available to the public to use as well,” she said.

She said the courts are free to use until Nov. 25 and will increase to $5 per person to use a court for two hours. Flesher said the revenue will be used for operating costs.

The courts are currently open 3-9 p.m. Monday-Friday; 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday; and 1-6 p.m. Sunday.

Jan Foshee, Youth Apprenticeship Program coordinator for the Tennis Complex, said they only take cards and PayPal as payment. Players must sign a waiver to use the courts nd children under the age of 16 must have a parent signature.

“I think it’s a very important sport for the community. We’ve got some courts in town that are kind of run down, and Houston County has been needing some new tennis courts for years now,” Foshee said.

Veterans High School junior Cohen Ray has been hired as the first student worker at the complex, and Flesher said they plan to hire more students through the Youth Apprenticeship Program that will start in December.

“Whether you like tennis or not, I think it’s a great place to come and learn. We’ve got a lot of people that have been coming out who do love tennis and are willing to help,” Flesher said. “Bring your family, and come and enjoy these twenty-two courts.”