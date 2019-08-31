High school football roundup: Long time streaks extended and broken in week 2

Rutland football looking for fresh start with new coach Rutland head coach Rusty Easom discusses the teams outlook and expectations for the 2019 football season. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rutland head coach Rusty Easom discusses the teams outlook and expectations for the 2019 football season.

Here is the weekly wrap up of the high school football games from around Middle Georgia.

Mary Persons 36 vs Jackson 29

In a game full of big plays and momentum swings, this one came down to a crucial 4th and 1 for Mary Persons.

Enrico Harden took the carry and made multiple Red Devils miss on the way to a 41-yard touchdown run. Harden was the hero of the game with three touchdowns.

Jackson made multiple mistakes throughout the game that ultimately cost them including a fumble that was returned for a touchdown by Andre Jackson.

The Red Devils’ Alex Patrick did everything he could to lead them back including a game-tying score with about five minutes left in the game.

Mary Persons extends its streak of wins over Jackson to seven straight meetings.

The Bulldogs move to 1-1 on the season and will take on Morrow next week.

Rutland 44 vs Hawkinsville 21

The Hurricanes came into the game against Hawkinsville with a new head coach and a 23-game losing streak.

In Rusty Easom’s debut, the Hurricanes managed to put it all together for their first win in over two seasons.

This marks the beginning of a new era for Rutland football and should give this team confidence moving forward.

Leading up to the season Easom promised that his team would win at least one game this year. It didn’t take him long to deliver on that promise.

Rutland will take on Houston County next week as it looks to string together victories.

Howard 42 vs FPD 21

The dynamic duo of Jeremiah Kelly and Javarsia Meadows powered the Huskies to a victory to bounce back from a season-opening loss to Jones County.

Kelly and Meadows finished with over 100 yards rushing. Meadows also tacked on 100 yards receiving and a TD through the air.

Howard’s speed proved to be the deciding factor as FPD was unable to slow down the pair of backs.

FPD opens the season with a loss and will look to get back on track against Mount Vernon next week. Howard moves to 1-1 on the season and will take Central in its next game.

Other scores from around Middle Georgia:

Perry 36 vs Northeast 20

Mount De Sales 40 vs Landmark Christian 12

Warner Robins 43 vs Locust Grove 7

Jones County 27 vs Baldwin 0

Houston County 35 vs Central 7

Veterans 28 vs Bleckley County 10

Harris County 48 vs Westside 37

Savannah Country Day 20 vs Stratford 7