Looking for vegan or vegetarian options? These Macon restaurants have them

Whether you are vegan, vegetarian or just looking to try something new, these are some of the best vegan and vegetarian dishes in Macon.

Pulled BBQ taco at Southern Vegan Soul Cafe

Owner Jessica Mack is part-chef, part-scientist in the kitchen as she looks to get the perfect texture of the food. There might be no better example of that than the pulled BBQ that she serves made from jackfruit. It tastes like biting into a pulled pork taco as the jackfruit has a stringy, meat-like texture to it. They also offer other taco options like steak and garlic jalapeno tacos as well as various quesadillas.

Location: 3348 Vineville Ave.

Falafel romaine wrap at Medi’s

The falafel at Medi’s is borderline locally famous at this point. It’s one of the first dishes associated with the Mediterranean fusion restaurant. The deep-fried chickpea fritter offers up a burst of flavor. One of the best things about Medi’s is that they label vegan and vegetarian options on its menu.

Location: 1687 Bass Road

Mixed vegetable curry and garlic naan at Taj

Garlic naan bread is one of the tastiest dishes that also serves a secondary purpose of soaking up the flavors of other dishes. Taj takes seasonal vegetables and cooks them in their curry sauce. The curry sauce paired with garlic naan is a winning combination. Taj also offers pepper masala that is vegetarian-friendly as well.

Location: 5033 Brookhaven Road

Tofu bibimbap at Chico and Chang

This Korean rice bowl is colorful with all the veggies that are packed into it. Tossing in tofu takes it to the next level. It’s fried and topped with a spicy chili sauce. The tofu adds a crunchy texture to the dish. Chico and Chang also do a great job of helping diners with vegan and vegetarian choices with menu labeling and suggestions.

Location: 3850 Riverside Drive

Portobello bahn mi at Piedmont

The brisket bahn mi is one of the most popular dishes here but diners have the option to make a vegetarian-friendly version. The portobello bahn mi replaces the meat with tasty mushrooms. The bahn mi is topped with pickled daikon, jalapenos, cucumber, garlic with cilantro and lime. Piedmont also has a beyond veggie burger as well.

Location: 450 3rd St.

Custom pizza at Jag’s

If you’re craving a vegan pizza, Jag’s can make it for you. They offer vegan cheese and a vegan-friendly crust. In addition to those, diners can also opt for a cauliflower crust. Jag’s also has plenty of yummy vegetable options including mushrooms, onions and peppers.

Location: 1635 Montpelier Ave.

Vegetable fried rice at Chen’s Wok

Another restaurant that is willing to customize and accommodate diners with vegan and vegetarian options. Chen’s Wok has delicious fried rice as well as a vegetable lo mein. In addition to their fried rice, check out the kung pao tofu.

Location: 4010 Northside Drive