Featuring a fried egg and pimento cheese, this Middle GA burger named best in state

A pair of Middle Georgia burger restaurants reached the final four in the statewide competition and only one walked away with the top burger crown.

The Grill in Hawkinsville took home the prize as the best burger in the Georgia’s Best Burger contest, part of the state’s “Beef Month.”

The top burger was selected after judges went around the state trying the top four burgers that included “The Juliette” burger at Ocmulgee Brewpub and burgers from Casey’s in Winder and Talmo Market Grill.

The “Full Monte” burger features a fried egg and bacon with pimento cheese on top. It advanced to the final four by knocking off Bites in Statesboro and Taylor’d BBQ in Decatur. The Grill received the most votes through the first two rounds.

Gov. Brian Kemp proclaimed May “Beef Month” in 2019. The Georgia Beef Board represents 15,000 beef cattle producers with a mission to maintain and build demand for beef products within Georgia. It is funded by The Beef Checkoff Program which was established as part of the 1985 Farm Bill.

The restaurants were chosen based on nominations sent in by cattle farmers and ranchers from Georgia.