From traditional to innovative, here are 11 of the best barbecue dishes in Macon

Barbecue is like a religion in the south and Macon has plenty of places to worship from the traditional staples to new restaurants putting a twist on it. Here are some of the best barbecues dishes in Macon as the weather gets warmer.

The Pig Special at Tucker’s

There are multiple places that serve the Pig Special, a pulled pork sandwich topped with slaw and tomato between two pieces of toast, but few have been serving it as long as Tucker’s. The small barbecue joint has been serving the Pig Special in Macon since 1947. Other local places like Fincher’s and the shuttered Pig’n Whistle also specialize in this Macon delicacy.

Location: 4591 Broadway

Hours: Hours: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Grit fritters and Trash Can fries at Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen

Piedmont takes the old-school barbecue flavor and delivers it in a number of creative ways. Two of their best creations have come in the form of these two dishes. The grit fritters are three fried grit cakes with pulled pork piled high on each one that are then drowned in a delicious Carolina sauce.

The Trash Can fries are a layer of waffle fries topped with pulled pork, jalapenos, sweet and smokey barbecue sauce sauteed onions and beer cheese. Each of these can serve as an appetizer to share or a full meal on its own.

Location: 450 3rd Street

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Pimento cheese and pastrami fritters and Brisket at Satterfield’s

Satterfield’s strikes the perfect balance of old-school smokehouse and new-aged barbecue innovations. The fritters are deep-fried and loaded with pimento cheese and pastrami. It has the cheesy goodness of fried cheese with the combination of Satterfield’s pastrami, made from their smoked brisket. If diners want to stick to the more traditional barbecue, then Satterfield’s also delivers some of the best brisket in the area. It is also worth trying on one of their Big Ass Muffins, when they’re available.

Location: 120 New Street

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Piedmont pulled pork pizza at Jag’s Pizzeria

Good pizza is hard to beat. Good barbecue is hard to beat. Jag’s and Piedmont have collaborated to put together one of the best food combinations. The pizza is topped with Piedmont’s sweet and smokey sauce, pulled pork, onions, green peppers, and mozzarella cheese.

Location: 1635 Montpelier Avenue

Hours: Sunday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

Bao at Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails

Kinjo offers a barbecue pulled pork with red onion, corn, scallions and collard greens, all stuffed inside a small, soft bun. They came in pairs as small plates. These tiny sandwiches pack a big punch. It is the perfect starter for a meal at Kinjo. The tonkatsu ramen also features the pulled pork if diners want more of the barbecue for the main course.

Location: 497 2nd Street

Hours: Tuesday- Friday 11 a.m.–2 p.m., 5–9:30 p.m; Saturday 5- 9:30 p.m,

Shaun Oakley biscuit at Famous Mike’s

Owner Mike Seekins might be known for his burgers and his traditional breakfast biscuits, but don’t sleep on the barbecue influence that goes into his menu. The Shaun Oakley starts with a large cathead biscuit; brisket is then piled on top before being smothered in sausage gravy. It is a combination that on paper might make some skeptical but, after one bite, many will be left wondering why they hadn’t thought to do this sooner.

Location: 524 Poplar Street

Hours: Monday-Saturday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.

BBQ grilled cheese at Fincher’s

Fincher’s is arguably the most famous barbecue in Macon. It has even made its way into space. The pulled pork and Brunswick stew is a staple of family get-togethers all over Middle Georgia. But they are a restaurant that isn’t afraid to step outside of the tried and true barbecue that has helped build their reputation. The bbq grilled cheese takes all the goodness of grilled cheese and adds in some of their famous barbecue to take this sandwich over the top.

Location: 3947 Houston Avenue as well as three other locations

Hours: Varies by location.

Carne Louca at Bossa Novas

Located inside the old Spud Dogs location, one of the newest restaurants in downtown Macon is serving up some delicious twists on barbecue. The carne louca is shredded beef topped with a tomato barbecue sauce on a bun. There is also a pulled smoked chicken sandwich on the menu that is served on kaiser roll that is worth a try.

Location: 490 Cherry Street

Hours: Tuesday-Friday 8 a.m.-3 p.m.; Saturday 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Seared pork belly at Miramar Raw Bar and Tapas

Miramar is known for quality oysters, great drinks and a variety of small plate options. Do not sleep on the pork belly. It will melt in your mouth with some crispy bits from the searing. It comes with cold-smoked peach puree and a jalapeno honey drizzle. For a slightly larger small plate, the pig wings are a must. These are deep-fried pork shanks that are crispy like wings.

Location: 4420 Forsyth Road

Hours: Monday-Thursday 4-10 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 4-11 p.m.

Pulled Pork Nachos at Cashman’s Pub

Cashman’s has some great food paired with a fun atmosphere and a wide selection of beers. One of the standouts on the menu are the pulled pork nachos topped with pulled pork, queso, sour cream, pico de gallo, pickled jalapeno, cilantro, black beans, corn and barbecue sauce.

Location: 370 Cherry Street

Hours: Monday-Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday - Saturday 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.; Sunday 12-9 p.m.

Korean BBQ pizza at Macon Beer Company

Another twist on pizza and barbecue with some additional tag with the addition of a Korean barbecue sauce that sets this dish a part. The pizza is topped with fried chicken tenders, cheddar cheese, red onions, pepperoncinis and sesame seeds. They also have Korean BBQ chicken wings for those who aren’t in the mood for pizza.

Location: 458 2nd Street

Hours: Monday - Thursday 11 a.m.-9 p.m.; Friday-Saturday 11 a.m.-close; Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m.