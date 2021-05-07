Dining out for Mother’s Day? Where to take mom for brunch in Macon

Brunch is a popular meal here with Macon diners. There are plenty of options and lots of great dishes to try from traditional to more innovative takes on brunch. Here is a look at some of the options in Macon.

Kinjo Kitchen + Cocktails

Location: 497 2nd Street

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. reservations can be made on Resy or by calling 478-219-9944

Kinjo offers brunch every second Saturday of the month but also adds additional brunch days for special occasions like Mother’s Day and graduation. The wasabi-infused bloody marys offer a different twist on the traditional drink. The Korean fried chicken is a fan favorite but the newly added kimchi burger is worth trying. Kinjo is also adding bottomless mimosas to its brunch menu.

Oliver’s Corner Bistro

Location: 496 2nd Street

Brunch hours: Saturday 11 a.m.-2 p.m..; Sunday 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Shrimp and grits is the standout brunch dish at Oliver’s. Diners might also enjoy some of the restaurant’s signature sandwiches, like their Reuben. There are also bottomless mimosas which is important when it comes to a good brunch. The Mother’s Day brunch is already booked here but diners can still treat mom on Saturday.

Piedmont Brewery and Kitchen

Location: 450 3rd Street

Brunch hours: Sunday 11 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Bloody Marys, biscuits and briskets, the true triple play of a good brunch at Piedmont. They offer a country-fried brisket biscuit but also the option to build your own. Other standouts include the chicken and waffles, as well as the brisket hash. The beer and drinks are a must.

Macon Beer Company

Location: 458 2nd Street

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Macon Beer Company has quickly asserted itself as one of the premier brunch spots in town with innovative dishes and novelty drinks. Each month MBC releases a new brunch menu on its Facebook page. The loaded bloody marys are a meal on top of the brunch staple with toppings like a fried lobster tail and a mini cheeseburger.

Parish

Location: 580 Cherry Street

Brunch hours: Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

Customers can get a filled-up on bottomless mimosas with a New Orleans twist on some brunch favorites. The crab cakes Benedict are for those looking to go a bit more outside the traditional brunch but also have items like french toast or shrimp and grits. Parish also offers beignets for people who want to satisfy their sweet tooth at brunch.

Dovetail

Location: 543 Cherry Street

Brunch hours: Sunday 11:30 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Dovetail has something for everyone at its brunch with things like the brisket hash or steak and eggs. It is the perfect brunch spot to celebrate a birthday or an anniversary. Make sure to make reservations though, as this can be a popular brunch spot.

Fountain of Juice

Location: 4123 Forsyth Road Suite I

Brunch hours: Saturday 10:30 a.m.-3p.m.

This might be one of the best kept secret brunch spots with delicious food and bottomless mimosas. There are large cathead biscuits with turkey sausage sawmill gravy as well as a blackened shrimp and grits with pimento cheese on top.

Bearfoot Tavern

Location: 468 2nd Street

Brunch hours: Sunday 11:30 a.m- 3 p.m.

The variety is one of the major benefits to grabbing brunch at Bearfoot. The restaurant offers chicken and biscuits, a chef’s omelet, wings and spring rolls. There is an option for even the pickiest of eaters on the menu.

Mother’s Day Specials

Miramar Raw Bar and Tapas

Location: 4420 Forsyth Road

Brunch hours: Sunday 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. call for reservations 478-200-1140

Reservations are a must for this pop-up Mother’s Day brunch. The pop-up Sunday dinners and brunches are popular and the menu is always something new and innovative. The Mother’s Day brunch is no exception with pork belly biscuits and gravy as well as a crab and egg Benedict.

Brasserie Circa

Location: 4420 Forsyth Road

Brunch hours: Sunday 11 a.m.- 2 p.m. call for reservations 478-621-4140

A reservation is a must here at Brasserie Circa. They have not released the brunch menu yet but previous specialty brunches have included special omelets and steak with eggs.

The Back Burner

Location: 2242 Ingleside Avenue

Brunch hours: Sunday 10:30 a.m.- 2 p.m. call for reservations 478-746-3336

The Back Burner is opening up for Mother’s Day and while the menu hasn’t been released yet, the food here is always good. Chef Julio Rosas is like an artist in the kitchen. Diners can expect an excellent experience fit for the best mom.