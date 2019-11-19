These are the best coffee shops in Macon, according to Best of the Best voters

The weather is finally starting to cool down in Middle Georgia meaning this is the perfect time to frequent your favorite coffee shop.

If you haven’t found a favorite coffee shop, here is a list of the best coffee shops in Macon, according to The Telegraph’s Best of the Best 2019 competition.

The Best of the Best awards are given to businesses who receive the most votes online through The Telegraph’s website.

Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery

Taste and See Coffee Shop and Gallery won the 2019 Best of the Best category for Best Coffee Shop.

Located at 546 Poplar St., Taste and See offers quality coffee and baked goods.

The store is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday.

Z Beans Coffee

Z Beans Coffee, located in Mercer Village, received the 2019 Best of the Best Runner Up in the Best Coffee Shop Category.

Shane Buerster started Z Beans Coffee as a way to help coffee farmers in Ecuador make a sustainable living after he went on a Mercer on Mission trip to Ecuador with other Mercer University students.

Z Beans now has three locations: Mercer Village, Cotton Avenue and Coliseum Hospital. Each cafe’s hours can be found on Z Beans’ website.

Cathedral Coffee

Cathedral Coffee received the 2019 Best of the Best Honorable Mention in the Best Coffee Shop Category.

The coffee shop is located at Northway Church on Zebulon Road, and it works to create community with coffee while also spreading Christian faith, according to its website.

The cafe is open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday.

Additional nominated coffee shops

Decadent Dessert Bar is located at 530 Poplar St. and is open 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

Dunkin’ Donuts is located at 860 Forsyth St., 1068 Gray Highway and 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd., and the different store hours can be found on its website.

The Starbucks located at 121 Tom Hill Sr. Blvd. was nominated and is open 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The Casserole Shop & Bakery is located at 4420 Forsyth Road and is open 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 7 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday.