We asked. You voted. These are the best meat-and-three restaurants in Middle Georgia

The meat-and-three plate is a staple in Middle Georgia, where restaurants are serving them up daily, just like Mama makes it.

We asked you to tell us about your favorite local meat-and-three spots.

With hundreds of votes cast in the poll, here’s where Telegraph readers liked best in the 478.

The Bear’s Den

This place checks all the boxes when it comes to the classic meat-and-three restaurants.

It’s near Mercer and is frequented by college students, and readers said the service is good and so is the food.

The Bear’s Den has been serving Macon since 1989. The menu rotates daily, keeping guests coming back multiple times during the week. The fried chicken is one of the items that you can get daily.

The Bear’s Den also has a take-out shop that is separated from by a door from the main dining area, making it easy to make a to-go order for lunch and dinner.

Don’t skip the dessert either, as The Bear’s Den has some of the best banana pudding around.

Address: 1191 Oglethorpe Street, Macon

Top recommended dishes from the readers: Fried Chicken, macaroni and cheese, creamed corn and mashed potatoes

H&H

H&H has been an institution in Macon since Inez Hill and Louise Hudson opened the doors in 1959.

It was even named to the top five meat and three restaurants by the Wall Street Journal in 2016.

Mama Louise can sometimes be found sitting in the restaurant, overseeing everything happening in her kitchen and dining room.

The walls are lined with memorabilia from the bands who once frequented the establishment, including The Allman Brothers Band.

The history of the restaurant is what draws people in but the food is what keeps them coming back.

They have switched away from the rotating menu and have a variety of popular proteins. Reader favorites include smoked turkey, brisket, fried chicken and salmon croquettes.

One reader said that H&H provides an all-around quality experience with great food and good service.

Address: 807 Forsyth Street, Macon

Top recommended dishes from the readers: Fried chicken, mashed potatoes, collard greens and deviled eggs

Oil Lamp Restaurant

A hidden gem in Perry, Oil Lamp has a rotating menu that is centered around their roast beef.

They have been serving the community for over 20 years and have developed a local following.

Readers raved about the Oil Lamp’s home-cooked food and friendly service. Many said that they’ve never had a single bad dish from Oil Lamp.

Address: 401 Courtney Hodges Boulevard, Perry

Top recommended dishes from the readers: Roast beef, butter beans, fried okra and mashed potatoes

Jeneane’s at Pinebrook

This year marks their 30th anniversary in Macon. They opened their first location in 1989 on Mulberry Street then 10 years later opened a second on Forsyth Road.

While the original location in downtown Macon is no longer open, the north Macon location stays full of people looking to chow down on their country cooking. Their menu is rotating.

One reader said that they believe it is the best around because it tastes homemade and they offer quick service. Another says their cornbread dressing is the best around.

Address: 4436 Forsyth Road, Macon

Top recommended dishes from the readers: Chicken tenders, okra and tomatoes, strawberry pretzel salad and cornbread dressing

Cox Cafe

Down past the railroad tracks is a best-kept secret tucked away in downtown Macon.

The little red sign welcomes you in the door and you proceed down the cafeteria-style line to pick out your meal. They offer a rotating menu with favorites like hamburger steak and fried chicken.

One of the best parts about the Cox Cafe is the hoecakes. These thin pieces of cornbread are light and crispy, perfect for sopping up the juices from one of your side dishes.

Readers suggest ordering sweet tea with your meal.

One reader says that the consistency of each meal at Cox Cafe is what sets them apart from other restaurants in the area.

Address: 694 Lower Poplar Street, Macon

Top recommended dish from the readers: Hamburger steak, corn, green beans and cabbage