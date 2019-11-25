Warner Robins man given award from Jimmy Carter’s wife, plus other Middle Georgia shout outs

Middle Georgia is filled with people who commit their time and effort to make the community a better place, and these community leaders, students and organizations often receive awards for their dedication.

Here is a list of people in our community who have recently received awards:

Alzheimer’s Association Special to The Telegraph

The Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving has awarded John Rowlands, of Warner Robins, left, with the State Volunteer Caregiver of the Year Award for his work with the Alzheimer’s Association’s Central Georgia Service Area, according to a news release.

Mercer University Special to The Telegraph

Mercer University senior Donald Williams Jr. received the Thomas R. Pickering Foreign Affairs Fellowship, which allows him to pursue a master’s in international economic policy before working for the U.S. Foreign Service, according to a news release. The fellowship includes two summer internships, mentoring from a Foreign Service Officer and more professional development activities for a five-year commitment to the U.S. Foreign Service.

Houston County Board of Education Special to The Telegraph

Northside Middle School’s Future Farmers of America chapter was named one of the top five chapters in the nation for the 2019 National FFA Middle School Model of Excellence award, which is the highest honor an FFA chapter can receive, according to a news release. Molly Crabb, Lacey Weddington, Gracie Bananto and Riley Mitchell, left to right, are the four students who represented the chapter at the 92nd Annual National FFA Convention and Expo in Indiana.

Jenna Eason jeason@macon.com

Navicent Health received the 2019 College of Healthcare Information Management Executives HealthCare’s Most Wired recognition as a certified level seven health system from the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, according to a news release. The Most Wired program recognizes hospitals that utilize advanced technologies in their clinical care and business.

Houston County Board of Education Special to The Telegraph

Mossy Creek Middle School FFA won eighth place in the Conduct of Chapter Meetings event at the 92nd Annual National FFA Convention and Expo in Indiana, according to a news release. The team members who competed are Maci McDermott, Carlye Green, Tess Rollins, Avery Allen, (front left to right), Andrew Carnley, Jackson Griffith, Summer Smith and Justin Bennett, the team adviser, (back left to right).