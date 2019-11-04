Bibb County has the best fire educator in the state, plus other awards from Middle Georgia

Middle Georgia is filled with people who commit their time and effort to make the community a better place, and these community leaders, students and organizations often receive awards for their dedication.

Here is a list of people in our community who have recently received awards.

2019 Fire Educator of the Year

Jeremy Webb, Macon-Bibb County Fire Department Fire Safety Educator, received the 2019 Fire Educator of the Year award from the Georgia State Firefighters Association, according to a news release.

“It brings me great pride,” Webb said. “It’s an awesome feeling to be recognized on a platform that big. For a town like Macon, Georgia, it’s a great thing. It puts us on the map or on the radar as something really positive.”

Webb said he has a great team that is dedicated to keeping the residents of Bibb County safe. He said Bibb County had a total of 15 fire deaths in 2015 when he became fire safety educator, and the number has continued to decrease. He said they had 10 fire deaths in 2016, seven in 2017 and zero in 2018.

“We’re just going to continue to go out and educate because it’s about the people,” he said. “There’s no number better than zero, so we’re going to try to keep it at that.”

Best Play, Best Ensemble and Best Set

Perry High School performing arts students won Best Play, Best Ensemble and Best Set at the Georgia Theatre Conference for their performance of “The Trench,” a true story about a miner who became trapped in a tunnel during World War I, according to a news release.

“This production is uniquely theatrical with a blend of storytelling and puppetry,” said Joe Sendek, one of the student’s theatre directors, in the release. “It is truly a wonderful heartfelt exploration into both history and fantasy.”

Students Levi Shelton and Joshua Bishop also received All Star Cast honors.

Eighth annual Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities

Mercer University Press was among the 10 individuals and organizations to receive a Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities, according to a news release.

“Georgia is home to a strong arts and humanities culture that fuels creativity and innovation,” said Gov. Brian Kemp, in the release. “Growing and sustaining our arts and humanities sectors can create a catalyst for community revitalization and local economic development across the state. I congratulate the recipients of the 2019 Governor’s Awards for the Arts and Humanities and thank these individuals and organizations for their tireless work toward the advancement of our state.”

Best Play in the R. Lynn Woody 55-minute Play Festival

Houston County High School drama students won Best Play in the R. Lynn Woody 55-minute Play Festival at the Georgia Theatre Conference for their performance of “How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying,” a satire about big business, according to a news release.

First Place at the Regional Theatre Competition

Warner Robins High School won first place for the fourth consecutive year at the Georgia High School Association’s Regional Theatre Competition for their performance of “Freaky Friday,” the musical, according to a news release.

Students Rebecca Carter and Peyton Owings were named All-Star Cast Members, and Drew James won Best Actress, according to the release.

The team will advance to the GHSA AAAAA State Theatre Competition on Nov. 2.