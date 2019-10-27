‘We love this community.’ Great Macon Chamber of Commerce announces awards

Aynn Collins, director of employee experience at Mailchimp, speaks at the Greater Macon Chamber of Commerce’s 2019 Business and Industry Award luncheon on Tuesday. jeason@macon.com

Middle Georgia is filled with people who commit their time and effort to make the community a better place, and these community leaders, students and organizations often receive awards for their dedication.

Here is a list of people in Middle Georgia who have recently received awards.

2019 Business and Industry Awards

The Great Macon Chamber of Commerce announced their 2019 Business and Industry Awards on Tuesday at a luncheon at Middle Georgia State University.

The Macon Bacon mascot, Kevin Bacon, ran into the room when the Macon Bacon was announced the winner of the Startup of the Year Award.

SparClean Premier Cleaning Solutions won the Small Business of the Year Award.

“We’re very thankful, and we’re very appreciative, and we love this community,” said co-owner Demetris Hill.

Scott’s Pharmacy, located on Pio Nono Avenue, received the Business of the Year Award and has been a part of the Macon community for 34 years.

“I feel honored. Anybody who’s been in business knows it’s very hard. It’s very difficult,” said owner Bryan Scott. “My mother and father started in 1985, so we’ve been in business for quite some time, and it’s just a blessing to be recognized.”

The Outstanding Young Business Leader of the Year Award went to Kaitlynn Kressin, director of marketing for Just Tap’d and Ocmulgee Brewpub.

“It’s very exciting. I’m very humbled by the support that we’ve received from the community for our businesses but also our growth,” Kressin said.

District Teacher of the Year





The Bibb County school district honored Mark Robinson as Teacher of the Year at their annual recognation event on Thursday, according to a news release.

Robinson teaches in the Culinary Arts Program at Hutchings College & Career Academy, according to the release.

Georgia Historical Records Advisory Council award

Jamie Cockfield, professor emeritus of history at Mercer University, received a Georgia Historical Records Advisory Council award for Excellence in Documenting Georgia’s History, according to a news release.

Cockfield received the award for her book “A Giant from Georgia: The Life of U.S. Senator Walter F. George, 1878-1957.”