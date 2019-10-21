This Kathleen student grew award-winning 20-pound cabbage, plus other Middle GA awards

Middle Georgia is filled with people who commit their time and effort to make the community a better place, and these community leaders, students and organizations often receive awards for their dedication.

Here is a list of people in Middle Georgia who have recently received awards.

National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program

Alan Singleton and his son, Rowan, had to cut the cabbage Rowan grew with a machete because the base of the plant was too big to use anything else.

“We had to put it into a wheelbarrow and both of us had to hold it on both sides, so the leaves didn’t fall off of it because it was so big,” Singleton said.

Rowan’s 20-pound cabbage was selected as the Georgia State Winner for the National Bonnie Plants Cabbage Program, which provides third grade classrooms in 48 states with cabbages to grow for a chance to win a prize, according to a news release.

Rowan, a student at Matt Arthur Elementary School in Kathleen, won a $1,000 saving bond toward education for his cabbage. Third grade teachers in the participating classrooms select the student with the “best” cabbage and submit them to be entered in a random drawing to win the $1,000 prize for the state, according to the release.

“It continued to exceed our expectations in the growth process,” Singleton said. “Rowan worked diligently daily watering and feeding, so it was cool for him to kind of reap the reward for all the hard work and all the effort he put in.”

Rowan received more than the $1,000 prize for an award.

“We ate it and made coleslaw out of it,” Rowan said with a laugh.

Chris R. Sheridan, Jr., chairman of the Board for Sheridan Construction, right, received the 2019 Legacy of Leadership award from the Middle Georgia State University Foundation, and Christina Chu, who conducts research in physics, received the Oustanding Alumna award, according to a news release release. Middle Georgia State University Special to The Telegraph

2019 Legacy of Leadership and Outstanding Alumni Awards

The Middle Georgia State University Foundation announced the recipients of the 2019 Legacy of Leadership and Outstanding Alumni Awards on Tuesday, according to a news release.

Chris R. Sheridan, Jr., Chairman of the Board for Sheridan Construction, received the 2019 Legacy of Leadership award, and Christina Chu, who conducts research in physics, received the Outstanding Alumna award, according to the release.

Mount de Sales Academy eighth grade student Sawyer Stuart was awarded the BP-GOAL Scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year, according to a news release. Mount de Sales Academy Special to The Telegraph

BP-GOAL Scholarship

Mount de Sales Academy eighth grade student Sawyer Stuart was awarded the BP-GOAL Scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year, according to a news release.

The BP GOAL Scholars Fund was started by BP and its Castrol subsidiary in connected with the Georgia GOAL Scholarship Program in 2012 to provide Georgia parents with the option to send their children to private school, according to the news release.

Students who apply must be enrolled in a public school, have income no more than twice the poverty guideline and have been accepted by a qualified Georgia private school, according to the release.

Government Communicator of the Year

Chris Floore, assistant to the county manager for Public Affairs for Macon-Bibb County, was named the Government Communicator of the Year for PR News’ PR People Awards, according to a news release.

“People deserve to hear from and be heard by their local government, and our Public Affairs team is consistently being recognized at the national level for how well they are making that happen,” Floore said in the release. “I’m proud of their work and dedication every day to serve our community, and they have fun doing it, making even the most hectic and busy day exciting.”