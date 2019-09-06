These Houston County students and teachers won national leadership awards

Here is how to submit a shout out to our weekly article! The Telegraph and Positively 478 produces a weekly shout out article that shows the achievements of people in the Middle Georgia community. Learn how to submit a shout out in this video! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Telegraph and Positively 478 produces a weekly shout out article that shows the achievements of people in the Middle Georgia community. Learn how to submit a shout out in this video!

The pleasure of living in Middle Georgia comes largely from people in the community who commit their time and effort to make it such a great place.

Often, these community leaders, students and organizations receive awards for their efforts in being the best they can be and making Middle Georgia a better place.

Here is a list of people in Middle Georgia who have recently received awards.

National FCCLA awards

Houston County High School students and teachers received several awards at the 2019 Family, Career and Community Leaders of America National Leadership Conference in Anaheim, California, according to a news release.

“The conference was absolutely amazing, and our chapter was exceptionally well-represented,” said Brittany Tolleson, Houston County High School teacher and FCCLA adviser.

Seven students brought home awards from the conference. Nikita Shetty and Elizabeth Dea won a gold medal and first place overall in the environmental ambassador category. Cristina Espinoza, Jaidan Beal and Megha Patel also won a gold medal and fourth place overall in the illustrated talk category, according to the release.

Maddy Hagemann and Emma Owens won a silver medal and fifth place overall in the focus on children category, according to the release.

Brynley Jones, a junior at Houston County High and Georgia FCCLA Region Officer, represented Georgia at the national conference as well, according to the release.

“My students make me so incredibly proud. I cannot brag about them enough,” Tolleson said.

Tolleson also won an award along with her colleague Shonda McFadden. Tolleson received the FCCLA Master Adviser Award, and McFadden received the FCCLA Adviser Mentor Award, according to the release.

Tolleson said these awards are given to the advisers who go above and beyond for their students in their FCCLA chapter.

“It was an amazing honor. Obviously, when I do all that I do with FCCLA, the students are the focus, and I just get so excited to see them excel in everything they do,” she said. “It was really a very humbling experience to be recognized as an FCCLA master adviser and to be recognized for my efforts in giving my time towards these students.”

Tolleson said they had a lot of support from the community, local businesses and the school that allowed them to go to this conference.

“We’re just very thankful for the opportunity we had to go to this conference and the chance for these students to get recognized,” she said.

Thomson Middle School National FCCLA Awards

Thomson Middle School also had a few students win award at the National FCCLA conference, according to a news release.

Rachel Klein and Meghan Emmott won a gold medal in the environmental ambassador junior category, Zoe Babcock and Emma Collins won gold in the life event planning junior category, and Kyle Mixon and Corey Nichols won a silver medal in the food investigator junior category, according to the release.