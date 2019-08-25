This Central High graduate received $20,000 in scholarships, Middle Georgia awards

Here is how to submit a shout out to our weekly article! The Telegraph and Positively 478 produces a weekly shout out article that shows the achievements of people in the Middle Georgia community. Learn how to submit a shout out in this video! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Telegraph and Positively 478 produces a weekly shout out article that shows the achievements of people in the Middle Georgia community. Learn how to submit a shout out in this video!

The pleasure of living in Middle Georgia comes largely from people in the community who commit their time and effort to make it such a great place.

Often, these community leaders, students and organizations receive awards for their efforts in being the best they can be and making Middle Georgia a better place.

Here is a list of people in Middle Georgia who have recently received awards.

2019 Diversity Scholarship Award

A Central High School graduate received the 2019 Diversity Scholarship Award from the National Press Club, the world’s leading professional organization for journalists, according to a news release.

Edna Anne Rutland, who plans to attend Florida A&M University, received the award that can be as much as $20,000 over four years, according to the release.

“Edna wowed the judges with the maturity of her writing on issues such as race relations,” said Alison Fitzgerald Kodjak, president of the National Press Club, in the release. “We expect to see great things from Edna in the years to come.”

The Julie Schoo Scholarship for Diversity in Journalism, named for the late Julie Cooper Schoo, an executive director of the National Press Club’s Journalism Institute, provides $5,000 per year for four years, and it is awarded to high school graduates who show an interest in journalism and can explain how they will bring diversity to newsrooms, according to the release.

Best Lawyers in America’s 2020 Best Lawyer

Katherine McArthur, founder of the McArthur Law Firm in Macon, was named the 2020 Best Lawyer in Medical Malpractice Law and Personal Injury by Best Lawyers in America, according to its website.

McArthur has been listed as the best in medical malpractice since 2013 and in personal injury since 2015, according to an email from Sara Lankford, the office administrator at McArthur Law Firm.

McArthur was also named to Top 10: 2019 Georgia Super Lawyers List by Super Lawyers, and she is the only lawyer on the list who does not practice in Atlanta, according to their website.

Wesleyan honors with endowed chairs

Wesleyan College honored six faculty members with endowed chairs at its Fall Convocation, according to a news release. The members are selected based on their dedication to academics and the college, according to the release.

“An endowed chair is an honor bestowed on faculty for their excellence in teaching, scholarship, and service. The College is extremely proud of the work that our faculty accomplish in the classroom. The six receiving these honors are some of Wesleyan’s best,” said Provost Melody Blake.

The six faculty members are:

Holly Boettger-Tong — Storza Chair of Excellence in Teaching

Saralyn DeSmet —Banks Chair of Language and Literature





Melanie Doherty —Rufus K. and Jane Mulkey Green Chair of English





Deidra Donmoyer —Knox Chair of Humanities





James Rowan —Clara Carter Acree Chair of Social Sciences





Virginia Wilcox —Alumnae Chair of Education





Secondary Art Educator of the Year

A Perry High School art teacher was named the 2020 Georgia Secondary Art Educator of the Year by the Georgia Art Education Association, according to a news release.

Catherine Heller, who started the art program at Perry High in 2005, will receive the award at the group’s fall conference at Young Harris College in November, according to the release.