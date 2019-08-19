Macon lawyer named one of the best in America. Here are more awards from our area

Here is how to submit a shout out to our weekly article! The Telegraph and Positively 478 produces a weekly shout out article that shows the achievements of people in the Middle Georgia community. Learn how to submit a shout out in this video! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Telegraph and Positively 478 produces a weekly shout out article that shows the achievements of people in the Middle Georgia community. Learn how to submit a shout out in this video!

The wonderful place of Middle Georgia exists because of the people in the community that commit their time and effort to make it a great place to live.

Often, these community leaders, students and organizations receive awards for their efforts in being the best they can be and making Middle Georgia a better place.

Here is a list of people in Middle Georgia who have recently received awards.

2020 Personal Injury - Plaintiffs “Lawyer of the Year” in Macon

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Telegraph content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

John Christopher Clark, of the Clark, Smith & Sizemore law firm, was recognized by the Best Lawyers in America publication as the 2020 Personal Injury - Plaintiffs “Lawyer of the Year in Macon, according to a news release.

“It’s a really terrific honor, and I think the most important thing about the honor to me is it’s a peer review,” Clark said.

Clark received this recognition in 2015 and 2017 as well, and the Best Lawyers in America publication uses peer review to decide who receives the title of “Lawyer of the Year” in their respective areas, according to the release.

U.S. Military Academy 2020 Cadet Leadership Positions

A Middle Georgia student has been selected to one of the U.S. Military Academy’s 2020 cadet leadership positions, according to a news release.

Calli McMullen, of Haddock, Georgia, was chosen as the brigade athletic officer, according to the release.

“The qualities, character and leadership these cadets display represent everything we strive to instill in all of our cadets. These cadet-leaders embody the values of duty, honor, country and each has demonstrated the ability to serve as a leader for the Corps of Cadets, our Army and nation with distinction,” said Commandant of Cadets Col. Curtis Buzzard, in the release.

Claybon J. Edwards Memorial Scholarship Fund

Four Peach County High School students were selected to receive scholarships to attend Central Georgia Technical College from the Claybon J. Edwards Memorial Scholarship Fund, according to a news release.

Roman Galan, Elisa Rodriguez, Austin James Smith and Malik Taylor received scholarships in May. The scholarship honors Edwards, who was a former member of the bank’s advisory board, according to the release.

The fund was established by the Fort Valley branch of the SunMark Community Bank working with the CGTC Foundation, according to the release.

“We are so excited to be stewards of the Claybon J. Edwards Memorial Scholarship,” said Andrew Taunton, SunMark Community Bank Commercial Lender, in the release. “We who worked alongside Mr. Edwards know that supporting the continued education of Peach County’s youth is the legacy he wanted to leave. We hope that the scholarship fund can continue to thrive so that it may help many more students and ultimately our entire community.”

All-State Cheerleading squad

Houston County High School varsity cheerleaders Cassidy Hayes and Hannah Russell have been selected to participate in the All-State Cheerleading squad, according to a news release.

They were chosen from 40 candidates for 16 spots in the squad, according to the release.

“We are so excited and proud of Cassidy and Hannah’s hard work and dedication to our cheer program, school, grades and community,” said HCHS Cheerleading Coach Jessica Leaptrot.

2019 Don Faulk Teen Volunteer Scholarship

Navicent Health presented the 2019 Don Faulk Teen Volunteer Scholarships to three recipients Aug. 14, according to a news release.

Garrett Patterson, Morgan Brown and Danielle Brown each received a scholarship for volunteering no less than 100 hours through the health system’s Teen Volunteer Program, according to the release.

Patterson, a Howard High School graduate, received a $1,000 scholarship for his 2,499 hours of service and plans to study pre-med at Georgia Southern University.

Morgan Brown, a Covenant Academy graduate, received a $500 scholarship for her 291 hours of service at the hospital and plans to study nursing at Georgia Southern University.

Danielle Brown, a Covenant Academy graduate, received a $500 scholarship for her 191 hours of service at the hospital and plans to study nursing at Georgia College & State University.

2019 Volunteers of the Year

Fairview Park Hospital announced its 2019 Youth, Adult and Chaplain Volunteer of the Year recipients.

Pooja Patel, a recent graduate West Laurens High School, received the Youth Volunteer of the Year award. Kaye Jones received the Adult Volunteer of the Year award, and Reverend Otha Stanley received the Chaplain Volunteer of the Year award, according to a news release.