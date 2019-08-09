Former UGA player turned spine surgeon named to 40 Under 40 list for career achievements

Here is how to submit a shout out to our weekly article! The Telegraph and Positively 478 produces a weekly shout out article that shows the achievements of people in the Middle Georgia community. Learn how to submit a shout out in this video! Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Telegraph and Positively 478 produces a weekly shout out article that shows the achievements of people in the Middle Georgia community. Learn how to submit a shout out in this video!

The wonderful place of Middle Georgia exists because of people in the community that commit their time and effort to make it a great place to live.

Often, these community leaders, students and organizations receive awards for their efforts in being the best they can be and making Middle Georgia a better place.

Here is a list of people in Middle Georgia who have recently received awards.

UGA’s 40 Under 40 Alumni List

Ryan Schnetzer, an orthopaedic spine surgeon for OrthoGeorgia in Macon, was listed on the University of Georgia’s 40 Under 40 Alumni list, which recognizes UGA graduates that are leaders in their industries and communities, according to their website.

“Well certainly I feel very honored and… undeserving,” Schnetzer said with a laugh. “When I looked at the list to see the other people on there that have done very good things,... so I just feel mostly just honored, and hopefully I can live up to that.”

Schnetzer, originally from Newnan, Georgia, said he went to UGA in 2001 and was a walk-on for the Georgia Bulldogs. He played on the team that won the SEC Championship in 2005.

Schnetzer received his medical degree from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University before completing his residency in orthopaedic surgery at the University of Florida. He then went to the University of Wisconsin for a year to specialize in spine surgery.

Schnetzer said he has been working at OrthoGeorgia since 2016, and he said he loves his job because he is able to take people’s pain away that could have been plaguing them for years.

“I love what I’m doing every day. I get up, and I go to work, and I really don’t feel like it’s work because I love what I’m doing,” he said. “That kind of motivates me to continue to do that to be the best person I can be.”

2020 Best Colleges: Region by Region

The Princeton Review recognized Wesleyan College in its “2020 Best Colleges: Region by Region” list of 142 schools, according to the website.

“Wesleyan is always proud to appear on The Princeton Review’s ranking lists. As an industry leader in studying college and university campuses, students and their parents around the world look for and respect their stamp of approval. The Princeton Review is a valuable tool in our marketing and recruiting efforts,” said Clinton G. Hobbs, vice president for strategic enrollment at Wesleyan College, in a news release from the college.

The Best 385 Colleges: 2020 Edition

Mercer University was recognized in The Princeton Review’s “The Best 385 Colleges: 2020 Edition,” according to the website.

“We salute Mercer for its outstanding academics, and we are truly pleased to recommend it to prospective applicants searching for their personal ‘best-fit’ college,” said Robert Franek, editor-in-chief of The Princeton Review and lead author of “The Best 385 Colleges” in a news release from Mercer.

The Princeton Review selects institutions based on data it collects throughout the year, and only 13% of America’s 3,000 four-year colleges and universities make the list, according to the release.

2019 Outstanding Advocacy in Capital Litigation Award

Houston Judicial Circuit District Attorney George Hartwig received the 2019 Outstanding Advocacy in Capital Litigation Award, which recognizes attorneys who exemplify amazing work in capital litigation and homicide prosecution, presented by the Association of Government Attorneys in Capital Litigation, according to a news release.

“I am extremely honored to have even been nominated for this award,” said Hartwig, in the release. “To be selected as one of the recipients is truly a highlight of my career as a prosecutor.”